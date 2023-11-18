Michigan basketball upset by Long Beach State, 94-86, at Crisler Center
Michigan basketball's surprisingly good start hit a surprising speed bump on Friday night.
Marcus Tsohonis scored 35 points as the Wolverines fell to Long Beach State, 94-86, at Crisler Center.
Olivier Nkamhoua led the Wolverines with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Dug McDaniel scored 20 to go with six assists and six turnovers.
As a team, Michigan outrebounded Long Beach State, 38-30, and shot a respectable 47% (31-for-66) from the field. But U-M was only 9-for-28 from the 3-point line and missed 10 free throws (15-for-25). The Wolverines also had 16 turnovers to only 17 assists.
The 6-foot-3 Tsohonis, who entered Friday averaging 18 points per game, though he did score 46 in a triple-overtime game last season. The senior was 12-for-19 (2-for-5 from 3) from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Beach shot 56.1% (37-for-66) from the field and 47.1% (8-for-17) from the 3-point line.
Despite the struggles on defense, the Wolverines held an 80-76 lead with under 4 minutes to play. But a Messiah Thompson 3-points, followed by a Jadon Jones steal and layup gave Long Beach State a one-point lead. Nkamhoua made a layup and was fouled with 2:39 remaining, but missed the free throw. From there, LBSU closed the game on a 13-4 run, which included a stretch where the Beach retrieved two offensive rebounds on the same possession, leading to a Thompson layup with 1:33 to go.
After that, Nkamhoua turned the ball back over the Beach, who got a Thompson jumper to extend the lead to five. A McDaniel 3 trimmed the lead to 87-85, but that was as close as U-M (3-1) could get.
Tray Jackson scored 17 off the bench for U-M, which now heads to the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
Aboubacar Traore added 15 points and Thompson scored 12 off the bench for LBSU (2-2).
Michigan led, 50-48, at halftime, after jumping out to a 23-7 lead.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball upset by Long Beach State, 94-86, in Ann Arbor