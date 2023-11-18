Michigan basketball upset by Long Beach State, 94-86, at Crisler Center

Michigan basketball's surprisingly good start hit a surprising speed bump on Friday night.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 35 points as the Wolverines fell to Long Beach State, 94-86, at Crisler Center.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Wolverines with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Dug McDaniel scored 20 to go with six assists and six turnovers.

Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) shoots over Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) in the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

As a team, Michigan outrebounded Long Beach State, 38-30, and shot a respectable 47% (31-for-66) from the field. But U-M was only 9-for-28 from the 3-point line and missed 10 free throws (15-for-25). The Wolverines also had 16 turnovers to only 17 assists.

The 6-foot-3 Tsohonis, who entered Friday averaging 18 points per game, though he did score 46 in a triple-overtime game last season. The senior was 12-for-19 (2-for-5 from 3) from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Beach shot 56.1% (37-for-66) from the field and 47.1% (8-for-17) from the 3-point line.

Despite the struggles on defense, the Wolverines held an 80-76 lead with under 4 minutes to play. But a Messiah Thompson 3-points, followed by a Jadon Jones steal and layup gave Long Beach State a one-point lead. Nkamhoua made a layup and was fouled with 2:39 remaining, but missed the free throw. From there, LBSU closed the game on a 13-4 run, which included a stretch where the Beach retrieved two offensive rebounds on the same possession, leading to a Thompson layup with 1:33 to go.

After that, Nkamhoua turned the ball back over the Beach, who got a Thompson jumper to extend the lead to five. A McDaniel 3 trimmed the lead to 87-85, but that was as close as U-M (3-1) could get.

Tray Jackson scored 17 off the bench for U-M, which now heads to the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Aboubacar Traore added 15 points and Thompson scored 12 off the bench for LBSU (2-2).

Michigan led, 50-48, at halftime, after jumping out to a 23-7 lead.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball upset by Long Beach State, 94-86, in Ann Arbor