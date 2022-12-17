Michigan basketball survives Lipscomb scare, 83-75, behind Kobe Bufkin's career day

All eyes were on Michigan basketball's freshman point guard Dug McDaniel, making his first career start Saturday at home.

The question was how would he fare as the team's primary facilitator in place of Jaelin Llewellyn, who was ruled out for the season after he tore his ACL earlier this month. A Michigan guard playing an elevated role did show out, but it wasn't the first-year player — it was sophomore Kobe Bufkin.

Bufkin, who scored a career-high 15 points last Thursday in the Big Ten-opening road win over Minnesota, nearly matched that in the first half (14) and set a new high with 22 points.

That included seven points during a 14-2 Michigan run midway through the first half and a contested 3-pointer in the final minute of the opening period that helped Michigan get its lead out to 13.

However, the Bisons wouldn't go down without a fight. Down 12 early in the second half, Lipscomb put together a 19-6 run over an 8-minute, 21-second stretch in the second halfm and a Derrin Boyd layup with 8:17 left gave them took the first lead since early in the first half.

Lipscomb led by four with 4:27 to play.

Bufkin hit a 3-pointer from the corner and McDaniel made his first shot of the game, a floater to put Michigan up by one with just more than three minutes to play. McDaniel would make another basket before Dickinson drained a long jumper off a feed from Bufkin that proved to be the difference. Michigan ripped off a 14-2 run over the final 4:12 of the game for a 83-75 victory.

Michigan (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) got 19 points from Jett Howard, 15 points and seven rebounds from Dickinson and 11 points from Terrance Williams.

Lipscomb's Will Pruitt led the Bisons with 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 5-of-10 on 3-pointers. He scored 16 in the first half and had nine in the span of 1:40 late in the period when he hit three consecutive long balls to keep Lipscomb within striking distance.

Quincy Clark scored 15 points and AJ McGinnis and had 13 for the Bisons.

Reserves turn the tide in first half

Michigan struggled out of the gate, getting beat defensively on three back cuts in the first five possessions to fall behind 9-7 in the early going. Derrin Boyd made it a 15-11 Bisons lead with a jumper, before Dickinson connected on consecutive buckets to tie the game.

The game was within one possession for nearly the first nine minutes of the game until Juwan Howard put in his second unit.

Over the next four minutes, the backups and Bufkin continued Michigan's 19-4 run to mount a double-digit lead. Joey Baker hit a jumper before Bufkin made a layup and a then walked the ball up court and stepped into a three-pointer from the top of the key.

A Tarris Reed Jr. layup and Jace Howard long ball from the wing capped the run and made it 30-19 with 9:21 to play in the first half.

Bufkin, Howard hold off Bisons' push

Bufkin opened the season 2-of-19 from long range through five games, but showed signs of heating up, going 5-for-11 over the previous four.

He kept that momentum going on Saturday, which started with his first shot — a long, contested, fadeaway 2-pointer along the baseline that somehow banked off the side of the glass and went in. The sophomore went 8-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-5 on 3-pointers; his only miss didn't come until the 10:14 mark of the second half.

It was right around that time when Lipscomb started to make its run. The Bisons made 11 of 19 shots over the middle 10 minutes of the half. The last, a Clark layup going coast-to-coast, made it 73-69, before they ran out of gas.

Howard went just 1-for-4 from the floor in the second half, but his only bucket was a big one: an and-one layup with 5:45 to play to tie the game at 68.

Lipscomb went 1-for-8 from the field to close the game while Michigan went 6-for-9.

Michigan basketball survives Lipscomb scare, 83-75