Michigan basketball has singular goal — 'Try to shock the world' — for Big Ten tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. − It was hard to hear Hunter Dickinson as he spoke in the auxiliary room deep inside Assembly Hall.

For starters, his head was facing down. For another, he spoke under his breath. But mostly, he was overpowered by roars of the crowd from the ongoing senior day festivities on the other side of the wall, inside the gymnasium where Indiana had just sealed a thrilling 75-73 overtime victory over Michigan basketball.

Not even 15 minutes after two All-Americans — Dickinson and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis — finished what was likely the best of their five epic clashes, the juxtaposition of the scenes immediately around each of them spoke volumes about their schools' seasons.

Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and led his team with six assists. He came up with two timely blocks in overtime and played all but 49 seconds Sunday to help IU improve its NCAA tournament positioning.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis shoots around the defense of Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during the second half of U-M's 75-72 overtime loss on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Dickinson was every bit as good, with 24 points, on 10-for-17 shooting, and had a game-high 14 rebounds, in a grueling 41 minutes of his own.

But in the end, as has been the case so often this season, Michigan (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) came up short in another close game.

"It’s why we do all that extra conditioning in the summer and the fall," Dickinson said. "You feel like you work for these moments. But no excuses, now we’re onto the Big Ten tournament where we’ll probably have to win a couple games in a row here and try to shock the world."

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin stares after turning the ball over in the final seconds of U-M's 75-73 overtime loss on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Michigan's participation in that tournament will begin noon Thursday in Chicago against Rutgers, with the winner getting a shot at No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday. It will have to win both those games, at minimum, to get into the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive time when it is announced Sunday evening.

"Our young men, they’re smart, they’re also extremely aware as far as the goal at hand," coach Juwan Howard said. "They are reminded all the time."

An even dozen

Michigan's latest stumble came in a three-part act, albeit with problems afoot from the tip.

U-M turned ice cold following Jett Howard's 3-pointer to open the game; the Wolverines went just 4-for-20 — Howard missed his next four shots, Dug McDaniel started 1-for-5 and Kobe Bufkin, Terrance Williams II and Joey Baker all started 0-for-2 — over the next 15 minutes.

Finally, Bufkin drained a midrange jumper, the first of six straight points, with 5:32 left to spark the Wolverines. Bufkin added a slam dunk and jumper on the next two possessions and got Michigan back within 10, 27-17.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard motions for his players to the sideline during U-M's 75-73 overtime loss on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

"Kobe has always been a big part of our team," Howard said. "He's been great as far as how he represents the University of Michigan."

The final two Bufkin buckets were the beginning of perhaps the Wolverines' best stretch all season — call that the second act of the show.

Over the net 10:20 (from 4:02 left in the first half to the 13:42 left in the second), Michigan blitzed Indiana on a 39-13 run as it made 14 of 16 shots and scored points on all but one possession.

Dickinson, who hadn't taken a shot in more than 10 minutes, followed Bufkin's six with eight straight of his own — a hook shot, a 3-pointer and an and-one layup with 39 seconds left in the half. He capped the period with a full-court outlet pass for a Howard dunk, the exclamation point on a 10-0 run to end the half.

Michigan guard Jett Howard shoots during the first half on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

"That cut our lead to two, and you know, kind of knocked us for a loop a little bit," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "We just kept grinding."

Bufkin buried an elbow jumper to tie the game out of the break, followed by three 3-pointers by Wolverines on their next three possessions: Howard in transition from the wing, Bufkin from the top of the key and Howard from the other wing.

Finallly, Bufkin failed to connect on a 3-pointer, U-M's first miss in 11 attempts, but Will Tschetter grabbed the offensive rebound and made two free throws to make it a 40-34 game. Michigan's surge continued with a slam by Dickinson followed by another layup and then consecutive long balls by Howard and McDaniel to make it 52-40, an average of 2.44 points per possession over the run.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of U-M's 75-72 overtime loss on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

"In the second half, we had that group going pretty well," Juwan Howard said. "Those guys were not going to let me sub them out the game, because they were fighting and clawing."

But like so many other U-M games this season, act three ended in pain.

IU had chiseled it to 56-47 before Michigan missed eight of its next nine shots. The Wolverines scored just one field goal in 6:32, and by the time Tarris Reed Jr. put back his own miss with 4:32 to play, the game was cut to 65-62.

From there Jackson-Davis made consecutive buckets to put IU up, 66-65, its first lead since halftime. Michigan responded with a pair of free throws by Bufkin and a Dickinson hook in the lane over Jackson-Davis make it 69-66 with 1:15 to play.

Likely Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino responded with a tying 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play before Dickinson missed a 3 in the final second, resulting in overtime for U-M's third straight game.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino shoots over Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana took over immediately. The Hoosiers scored the first six of the frame and led by three in the final minute. Despite Race Thompson going 0-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, Michigan couldn't capitalize and finished with turnovers on two of its final three possessions.

Sunday was the 12th time this season Michigan lost by fewer than six points in regulation or in overtime.

"Our goal was to win a Big Ten conference title," Juwan Howard said. "Unfortunately we came up short, now we have another goal in front of us and that team is aware of it.

"Those guys in that locker room, I’m all in with them."

Regrouping for Chicago

Michigan's season comes down to four days in Chicago.

Lose the opener to Rutgers and there's no NCAA tournament. Beat the Scarlet Knights but lose to the Boilermakers and it's still likely not enough. Even though momentum isn't on U-M's side, Howard likes his team's chances heading into the single-elimination portion of the season.

Michigan forward Will Tschetter grabs a rebound during U-M's 75-72 overtime loss on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

"I’ve been having confidence in this team all season long," Howard said. "I’m with them every day, I work with them, I see the work that they put in, I see the talent, the skill level, I know where their heart is at, I listen to some of their stories.

"We are in a great position to now start a new second part of our season."

Despite its modest 6-4 record the past five weeks, Michigan has been the 16th most efficient team in the nation since the Feb. 1, per some advanced metrics.

And, as assistant coach Saddi Washington said last week, all of the records reset as of Monday: Michigan must take things one game at a time.

"We’re pretty used to the pressure, but we’ve got to start turning these games into victories," Dickinson said. "I don’t think we’ll be playing nervous out there, we’re used to having our backs against the wall."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball out to 'shock the world' at Big Ten tournament