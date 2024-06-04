Michigan basketball set to host elite transfer forward

Dusty May isn’t quite done yet — or at least he hopes that to be the case.

The first-year Michigan basketball coach confirmed on the ‘Defend the Block’ podcast on Tuesday that the maize and blue do still have one scholarship spot open, and he has his eye on one player who could possibly fill it.

Getting his start at VCU, Jamir Watkins transferred to Florida State where he excelled in his singular year in Tallahassee. But earlier last month, Watkins opted to pursue other options, once again.

Averaging 15.6 points per game last year, Watkins quickly became a hot commodity in the transfer portal, rated No. 10 overall according to 247Sports. And according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Watkins will visit Michigan basketball this week (as well as St. John’s).

Source: Florida State transfer Jamir Watkins plans to visit both St. John's and Michigan this week. Averaged 15.6 PPG and 6.0 RPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2024

May has already assembled an impressive class via the transfer portal. He brought in two centers in Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, guards Roddy Gayle Jr., Rubin Jones, and Tre Donaldson, and forward Sam Walters.

Should May be able to land Watkins, Michigan basketball could find itself not only challenging for the Big Ten in year one, he could potentially have a deep bench and one that could do some damage in the NCAA Tournament.

