Michigan basketball returns to old ways in collapse to Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines carried the essence of a team reborn entering Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota at Crisler Center.

Crushing losses to North Carolina and Arizona, along with consistent struggles in shooting, defense and ball control, were seemingly distant memories after a comfortable win versus San Diego State and an evisceration at Nebraska.

Michigan created an illusion that early struggles of a new team gelling together and finding its chemistry had vanished. Over the past two games, the Wolverines’ 3-point shooting drastically improved, posting their two highest percentages of the season. U-M shot 55% from beyond the arc against SDSU, and scored 102 points vs. the Cornhuskers.

Michigan looked like it found itself.

But whatever the Wolverines found, they lost during the 15-minute break between halves against the Golden Gophers.

Although Michigan carried its positive momentum from the previous two games into the first 20 minutes, a red flag of impending doom flew high throughout the first half. The Wolverines’ 3-point struggles returned, as they shot 1-for-8 from long range in the first half. In the final 20 minutes, Michigan’s systemic execution woes joined its 3-point shortcomings, setting up a stunning 75-65 loss to transfer-laden Minnesota (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten).

“I just really felt like we were not ready,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “We were not ready to start the half, mentally or physically.”

[ Michigan women's basketball to honor Oxford victims with patch vs. Minnesota ]

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play against Minnesota during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Howard’s sentiment echoed the Wolverines’ relapse from the team that clobbered Nebraska towards the team that nearly lost to Tarleton State. Their defense struggled to rotate and was unsuccessful in contesting shots, and Minnesota’s Payton Willis and Jamison Battle feasted.

“We can’t have those moments where we have good possessions where we defend, and not defend for five or six possessions,” Howard said. “There was just too much inconsistency today.”

Story continues

The inconsistency was rampant, as Michigan (6-4, 1-1) failed to get stops when it needed to the most. Following a 7-0 Golden Gopher run to open the half, the Wolverine defense remained off balance for the duration of the contest.

[ Want more Wolverines news? Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to guard Eli Brooks (55) and guard DeVante' Jones (12) during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Even when given time to strategize, it struggled to put up a fight. Off a timeout with 14:48 left, Battle set up in front of his bench, nailing a 3-pointer off the inbound pass with little contest. On multiple occasions, failures to defend Battle — who torched the Wolverines for 27 points — stymied any second-half momentum Michigan sought to build.

“He’s a good player,” Michigan center Hunter Dickinson dejectedly said. “He made some tough shots, and then I also think sometimes we just weren’t locked in defensively. … Defensively, we could have come out with more energy.”

Ultimately, lackluster execution on offense doomed Michigan in the second half. Dickinson shot 2-for-7, while Devante’ Jones — a bright spot early in the second half — couldn’t pick up the slack.

Despite falling by as many as 16 points, U-M clawed back and had a chancewith 3:16 left down 68-62. A series of Dickinson misses in the post and an unnecessary right-hook pump fake with his defender beat, leading to a double-team and missed shot, represented Michigan squandering a golden comeback opportunity down the stretch.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts a play against Minnesota during the second half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

“This was a good wakeup call for us to realize how good the Big Ten is and how hard it is to get a win,” Dickinson said. “... You have to bring it each and every day or anyone in the Big Ten can beat you.”

The Wolverines’ holistic struggles returned with a vengeance in the second half on Saturday. They lacked the shooting ability and defensive presence to capture a win down the stretch.

And right now, almost anyone can beat them.

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball returns to old ways in collapse vs. Minnesota