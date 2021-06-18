Michigan basketball reels in 4-star PG, first 2022 commit

Michigan basketball has been bringing in some big-time visitors as of late, and it appears that one of them is now in the fold.

2022 Fairfax (Va) Paul VI Catholic four-star point guard Dug McDaniel is rated No. 52 overall, regardless of position, according to 247Sports, the No. 9 point guard and second-best player in the state of Virginia. He took his official visit to Ann Arbor starting on Wednesday, and it appears it went about as well as it possibly could have gone.

While McDaniel hasn’t posted about his visit just yet, according to Tipton Edits — the Twitter account which has broken a lot of commitments as of late — he has committed to Michigan.

Breaking: 2022 four-star Dug McDaniel tells me he’s committed to Michigan. — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) June 18, 2021

This marks Juwan Howard’s first commitment in the 2022 class. Recruited by Howard Eisley, McDaniel also had offers from Georgia, Florida, LSU and UConn, amongst others.

