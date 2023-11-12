Michigan basketball recruiting: Khani Rooths, 5-star forward from IMG Academy, commits

Michigan basketball has made another big recruiting splash, less than a week after it officially signed two players to its 2024 class.

Khani Rooths, a five-star Class of 2024 power forward from IMG Academy, announced his verbal commitment to coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines, who he chose over his two other finalists Georgia and Florida State, Sunday afternoon on Instagram Live.

Rooths is rated the No. 25 overall player in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings, as well as No. 5 in the state of Florida and No. 5 among power forwards.

Khani Rooths of IMG Academy dunks against Prolific Prep in GEICO High School Nationals quarterfinal game ay Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday. IMG won.

Rooths is immediately the headliner of the class, he will join three-star point guard Christian Anderson (Oak Hill, No. 135 overall), who stands 5 feet 11 and 155 pounds, and three-star guard Dural "Phat Phat" Brooks (Grand Rapids Catholic Central, No. 193 overall) who is larger at 6-2, 180.

Both ball-handlers put their name on the dotted line last week, signing their national letter of intent.

Rooths, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound athlete, was long considered a Georgia lean, however, he reportedly took a visit to Ann Arbor last month that helped turned tide.

Rooths currently attends IMG Academy, where Jett and Jace Howard both played their high school basketball, but is originally from the DMV; a Michigan-recruiting stronghold, and the home of current standout point guard Dug McDaniel.

Currently, Michigan is 2-0 this season and has won both of its games in impressive fashion. The Wolverines beat UNC-Asheville 99-74 in its season-opener behind McDaniel who scored a career-high 22 points, then topped Youngstown State 92-62 as Will Tschetter added a career-best 20 points.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball recruiting: Khani Rooths, 5-star forward, commits