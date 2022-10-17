Michigan basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The college basketball season is right around the corner.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday afternoon and the Michigan Wolverines will open the season ranked 22nd in the country.

There is only one Big Ten team ranked higher than Michigan. Indiana opens the season ranked 13th. Besides the Wolverines and Hoosiers, the only other Big Ten team that will begin the season ranked is Illinois at No. 23.

Michigan has a tough non-conference schedule. Now that the preseason rankings are out, the Wolverines will face the No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 18 Virginia before Big Ten play begins.

You can see the entire top 25 below.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Toledo 1, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1

