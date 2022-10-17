Michigan basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The college basketball season is right around the corner.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday afternoon and the Michigan Wolverines will open the season ranked 22nd in the country.

There is only one Big Ten team ranked higher than Michigan. Indiana opens the season ranked 13th. Besides the Wolverines and Hoosiers, the only other Big Ten team that will begin the season ranked is Illinois at No. 23.

Michigan has a tough non-conference schedule. Now that the preseason rankings are out, the Wolverines will face the No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 18 Virginia before Big Ten play begins.

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

North Carolina

North Carolina(47)

0-0

1532

2

Gonzaga

Gonzaga(12)

0-0

1479

3

Houston

Houston(1)

0-0

1404

4

Kentucky

Kentucky(2)

0-0

1364

5

Kansas

Kansas

0-0

1200

5

Baylor

Baylor

0-0

1200

7

Duke

Duke

0-0

1168

8

UCLA

UCLA

0-0

1093

9

Creighton

Creighton

0-0

1060

10

Arkansas

Arkansas

0-0

1026

11

Tennessee

Tennessee

0-0

880

12

Texas

Texas

0-0

844

13

Indiana

Indiana

0-0

745

14

TCU

TCU

0-0

735

15

Auburn

Auburn

0-0

623

16

Villanova

Villanova

0-0

578

17

Arizona

Arizona

0-0

543

18

Virginia

Virginia

0-0

462

19

San Diego State

San Diego State

0-0

394

20

Alabama

Alabama

0-0

281

21

Oregon

Oregon

0-0

260

22

Michigan

Michigan

0-0

229

23

Illinois

Illinois

0-0

215

24

Dayton

Dayton

0-0

170

25

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

0-0

122

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Florida 3, USC 3, Toledo 1, Virginia Tech 1, Memphis 1, Notre Dame 1, UAB 1

