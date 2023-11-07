Michigan basketball out to prove it has new blood: 'This is a different team'

Michigan men's basketball was picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten this season in an unofficial media poll. This comes after perhaps its most disappointing season in the past decade.

Interim head coach Phil Martelli — filling in for Juwan Howard who is recovering from heart surgery — didn't seem too perturbed by that notion when he took a big picture look at the year ahead, as he previewed the Wolverines' season-opening matchup Tuesday against UNC-Ashville (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

"What were we picked last year?" Martelli asked Monday to a video conference call full of blank stares. "There's my point. ... If they said 11th and we finish 10th, did we exceed expectations? Not our expectations."

Last year, frankly, U-M did not exceed anybody's expectations.

The Wolverines (18-16, 11-9 Big Ten) missed the NCAA tournament for the second time in 15 seasons and bowed out in the second round of the NIT. That's despite a roster that had two top-15 NBA draft picks in Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, and an All-American center in Hunter Dickinson.

Michigan acting head coach Phil Martelli signals from the sideline during the first half against Northwood at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

While many teams might immediately adopt a "revenge tour" attitude after a year in which the program came up short, Martelli said he's impressed that hasn't been the singular motivating factor.

"This is a different team, this is not the same team," Martelli said. "This could get me drummed out of the coaching profession, but I think anything where teams come back and say, 'We're going to show you because last year.' — No, we own last year. That was our record.

"They know what people think of them, now go play. Forget all that 'chip on your shoulder' and all that other (stuff). I think it's wasted energy. Let's make it good energy. We're excited about this."

Part of the excitement stems from the talent the Wolverines brought in to replace the lost production. Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama) all played well in the team's 92-45 exhibition win Friday over Northwood, but Nkamhoua has evidently shown well since he arrived on campus.

Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) dunks during the second half against Northwood at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

This season, for the first time in five seasons under Howard, U-M held an anonymous, player-only vote to select captains. One was Jace Howard, the son of the coach, a vocal leader and a returning captain from a season ago. The other was Nkamhoua.

It's an honor generally reserved for players who have been in the program multiple seasons, which speaks to the immediate impact Nkamhoua has had.

"He's been there before," point guard Dug McDaniel explained. "He has a couple SEC titles, and just his experience and his approach. I felt like as soon as he walked in here, everybody can tell he was accepting that leadership role, and we trust him as being our leader."

Jackson, a Detroit native, has shot 38.5% on 3-pointers across the past two years and scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting Friday. He profiles as the sixth man, and while Joey Baker served as a 3-point threat in the role last season, Jackson — as a 6-foot-10 stretch four — has a different profile.

"He's going to give us that spark we need off the bench," McDaniel said. "He can change the whole dynamic of the game. Someone his size, being that aggressive puts a lot of pressure on the defense, eventually they'll have to respect it and that's going to help get everyone else open."

Michigan forward Tray Jackson (2) shoots as Northwood forward Richard Lowe (33) defends during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Burnett is a former McDonald's All-American who went 3-for-3 on 3-pointers against Northwood. He will largely play the two this season, however Martelli said there will be times Michigan is forced to play Burnett at point guard given the thin backcourt.

"Versatility," Martelli again emphasized of the team's strength. "Our depth comes from the versatility."

McDaniel is the lone healthy point guard: Jaelin Llewellyn is still rehabbing from a torn ACL, and true freshman George Washington III is a combo guard who will need time to adjust to the speed at this level.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel (0) brings the ball up court as Northwood guard Collin Albert (11) defends during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Much of U-M's potential will be determined by McDaniel, who averaged 9.9 points per game after he moved into the starting lineup last season, with better than a 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.

He knows as well as anybody what worked and what didn't work last year, and he's willing to acknowledge the team isn't as individually talented at the top, but will instead need to be a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

“It’s not going to be a one-person show," McDaniel said. "It’s going to take all five to beat their five.”

Tarris Reed Jr. replaces Dickinson, who was the second player in U-M history to lead the team in scoring and rebounding three or more straight seasons (Lavell Blanchard).

Reed impressed in his first unofficial start Friday, posting 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half before tweaking his groin and sitting for the final 23 minutes. It figures to be a much tougher test in the season opener against UNC-Ashville, which is led by senior center Drew Pember.

UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember shoots against UCLA guard Dylan Andrews at Golden 1 Center, March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, Calif.

The 6-11, 215-pounder averaged 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a season ago and has a knack for getting to the foul line like few in the country. Nobody in the nation took (318) or made (266) more free throws than Pember in 2022-23, as he shot 83.6% from the stripe. He also shot a career-best 37.3% on 3s.

But U-M does have some advance scouting on him: He was teammates with Nkamhoua at Tennessee for two years.

Pember is one of several key returning Bulldogs, as Asheville returns seven of its nine leading scorers from last season and added Georgia Southern transfer Evan Johnson, who averaged 9.3 points per game last season, and VCU transfer Josh Banks.

Michigan, meanwhile, has nine healthy scholarship players who will dress with Howard (stress fracture) and Llewelllyn (ACL), but could be down to eight; Youssef Khayat is said to be "banged-up" and considered questionable for Tuesday.

Michigan is down its coach and three of its 11 scholarship players before a new season tips off. But it will not use that as a crutch.

"We've got a very mature and very 'Let's get the job done' type of team,' " McDaniel said. "We approach every game like that, look to dominate every opponent and that's what we plan on doing."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball out to prove 'this is a different team'