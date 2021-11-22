Michigan basketball outhustled, dominated inside in 80-62 loss to Arizona in Las Vegas

Michigan basketball was dominated in every facet of the game, trailing wire-to-wire in the 80-62 loss to an active and engaged Arizona on Sunday in the championship game of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats’ fast paced, downhill offense was too much for Michigan (3-2) to handle. Arizona (5-0) controlled the rim, outscoring the Wolverines, 54-30, in the paint. The Wildcats’ active hands and hustle sunk Michigan, forcing 15 turnovers, and ultimately sinking the faltering Wolverines to their second loss in the last three games.

In a battle of two premier big men, Christian Koloko outdueled Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. Koloko, a 7-foot-1 junior center, was a force throughout the night, leading Arizona with 22 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocks. Dickinson had 11 points and seven boards, but Koloko and company severely limited his impact on both ends of the floor.

Hunter Dickinson of the Michigan Wolverines and Dalen Terry of the Arizona Wildcats fight for a loose ball during the championship game of the Roman Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 2021.

U-M shot just 1-for-14 from the 3-point line and was outrebounded, 37-30.

With 6:17 left in the second half, Koloko got open behind the Michigan defense for a strong two-handed flush. The very next possession, a drive down the lane from Pelle Larsson left Koloko open on the left side of the rim. Koloko took flight, receiving the alley oop and throwing it down with force, giving Arizona a 70-50 lead to, in effect, put the game away.

Eli Brooks led Michigan with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, with he and Dickinson being the only Wolverine scorers in double figures.

Arizona, meanwhile, scored at will. Dalen Terry scored 13 points on an efficient 6-for-7 from the field and Azuolas Tubelis also scored 13.

By the 15 minute mark of the second half Arizona took complete control. Tubelis streamed down the paint and unleashed a thunderous left handed dunk. The very next possession, a turnover sent Terry on solo fast break, where he deployed a flashy jam to propel Arizona to a 53-40 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

Arizona took control down the stretch in the first half, sporting a 37-29 lead entering the break. Michigan failed to make a single 3-pointer, shooting 0-for-7 in the half, while the Wildcats hustled for loose balls and kept Dickinson and the Wolverine offense humble.

Arizona’s active defense gave it a 10-3 turnover advantage in the first half. Brooks' miscommunication on the sideline lead to an easy basket by Terry to cap an 11-2 Wildcat run and 32-23 lead, while a defensive lapse left guard Adama Bal wide open on the right post to balloon the lead to 37-27.

Michigan will look to recover on Wednesday at home against Tarleston State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball dominated inside in 80-62 loss to Arizona