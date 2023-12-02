Michigan basketball at Oregon: What TV channel is the game on?

Michigan Wolverines basketball (4-3) at Oregon (4-2)

Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

TV: FS1

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Wolverines radio affiliates).

Michigan Wolverines forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots as Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Game notes: At least two parts of the Wolverines’ best-case scenario for this season are coming true through seven games. First, Dug McDaniel is showing the results of his on-the-fly training last season, as the sophomore point guard is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49% overall and 35.9% from 3-point range. Second, Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has lit it up for the Wolverines; the Finland native is shooting 61.3%, including a 40.9% mark beyond the arc, en route to avering 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Behind them, however, it gets a little iffy, as the Wolverines haven’t quite found a dependable third scorer. Even worse, there’s the, well, defense might not be the right word — U-M is giving up 75 points a game, which ranks 265th out of 362 Division I teams. The Wolverines are averaging 81.9 points a game, with five games of at least 83 points. But that probably won’t hold up against Power Five squads — case in point, last week’s loss to Texas Tech in which the Wolverines mustered just 57 points.

It's a problem today’s opponent, the Ducks, are suffering through, as well. You might say they’re, ahem, birds of a feather: Oregon is averaging 81.5 points a game, good for 63rd in the nation, while allowing 73.3 per game, good for 232nd. So, uh, take the over on the weird court at Matthew Knight Arena, right? Maybe: The Ducks will be without leading scorers NFaly Dante (16 points per game) and Nathan Bittle (13 points per game). That leaves it up to a group of six players averaging at least eight points but less than 13 points per game: Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jesse Zarzuela, Kario Oguendo, Jackson Shelstad and Brennan Rigsby.

One Duck who knows how to quack the Wolverines’ defense — we had to go there; we’re required by newspaper law to make as many Duck puns as possible — is Zarzuela, who transferred from Central Michigan this offseason. The Texas native fit the bill — again, required by law — in CMU’s 63-61 upset of U-M on Dec. 29, 2002, going off for a game-high 19 points in 27 minutes off the bench while shooting 8-for-17 and pulling down six rebounds.

Nest up … er, make that next up for the Wolverines, it’s the start of Big Ten play as the Wolverines host the Hoosiers at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Ducks, meanwhile, have a few more nonconference games before beginning their final season in the Pac-12; it’ll be UTEP visiting on Dec. 9, followed by California Baptist on Dec. 12.

