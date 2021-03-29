How Michigan basketball nuked Florida State's size advantage en route to Elite Eight

Michigan basketball heard the talk about Florida State.

About how the Seminoles were long — they are the tallest team in the nation based on average height, according to KenPom.com — and athletic.

The Wolverines listened to it all. Then they put down their heads and went back to work.

"Yeah, we heard it all week," said coach Juwan Howard. "Yeah, sure did. We did a really good job of preparing for it."

Florida State's length wasn't the only thing Michigan did a good job of preparing for.

U-M advanced to the Elite Eight in the East region on Sunday night with a convincing 76-58 win over the Seminoles at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Wolverines took the lead with 15:13 remaining in the first half, extended that advantage to 11 by halftime and led by as many as 23 points in the second half — the largest deficit of the season for Florida State.

The Seminoles made a quick 6-0 run in the second half to cut Michigan's lead to five points. They grabbed nine offensive rebounds and players like Scottie Barnes showed off their athleticism.

Yet the Wolverines knew what to expect.

"I think everyone knows, I think they're the tallest team in the country, so we know they press a lot," said Franz Wagner. "So that's one thing we kind of went over in practice a lot. And like I mentioned earlier, the switching and how we can attack those close-outs. Yeah, look at some weaknesses that they have on film. I think, like we always do, we analyze what the other team does and try to look how we can exploit it.

"I mean, the scout team did a great job again. I think the coaches had a good game plan. I think everybody who played watch film, like they always do. We also talked about what to do when they read the post, when they front the post, and stuff like that. That's something they've seen all season with Hunter (Dickinson) being so good down there. So those are probably the main things we talked about."

Michigan got off to a slow start on offense against Florida State, which switched almost every screen. But the Wolverines never strayed from the plan. They broke the press with ease and, in their half-court offense, attacked switches with the guards and back cuts.

Four different players scored in double digits, led by Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr., who had 14 apiece and combined for four assists and seven of Michigan's 11 offensive rebounds. Wagner scored 13 and dished five assists. Chaundee Brown Jr. added 12 off the bench, making five of six shots.

It was a balanced performance from an offense that still has firepower even without senior forward Isaiah Livers.

Despite making three of 11 3-pointers, Michigan still scored 1.15 points per possession. The Wolverines scored on drives, in the post and off cuts to the rim, totaling 50 points in the paint against a team that was averaging 5.1 blocks (No. 11 overall) and had the nation's 12th-best 2-point defense.

"I mean, I like to give the coaching staff some credit," Wagner said. "I think we made some good plays that really put us in good positions out there. I mean, like I said, we basically knew how they were going to play us all game with fronting the post and switching everything. So we kind of knew what to expect and did that in practice.

"Then I think we did a really good job, like I said, of not allowing them to speed us up and dribble against the switch itself. That's how we got moving and got them to move and to adjust to us. And we attacked our close-outs. That's when they pressure so much and can attack the paint. That's how I got my assist today, and that's when good things happen for us."

Defensively, Michigan played its game. The Wolverines have fielded a top-10 defense, according to KenPom.com, for much of the season because of their ability to defend 1-on-1 and force opposing teams into inefficient shots.

Michigan over-helped in some instances and gave up several open 3s in the second half — but for the most part, the Wolverines held their own on defense. U-M funneled Florida State's guards and play-makers into difficult shots, contested vertically at the rim and rarely fouled, as the Seminoles attempted just six total free throws.

"Defense has been one of our staples of our identity," Howard said. "We have habits on how we developed it last year when I first arrived, and when we returned to the campus in June, first thing that we met as a staff, and then also the first meeting when we were able to have our first official practice, we talked about how we're going to be a better defensive team.

"A lot of drills that we worked on (were) based on developing that defensive prowess, where we can, of course, be disruptive on the ball and then off the ball. So if you look at the field goal percentage, yes, we held them to 40 percent from the field. It was a great defensive effort."

After the game, Howard told reporters that he had been "hoping and praying" that Michigan's preparation over the past week translated to Sunday night's game.

It did.

The reward: The opportunity to prepare for another game on Tuesday night — and a chance to make the Final Four.

