Michigan basketball a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament, to face Texas Southern or Mount St. Mary's

Michigan basketball is a No. 1 seed for the first time since Juwan Howard's sophomore year of college.

The Wolverines earned the top seed of the East Region despite losing three of their past five games — putting them in position to make a run past the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Michigan will face Saturday the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern, who play Thursday.

HERE WE GO: NCAA tournament 2021: Print your bracket here

It is the first time Michigan has received a No. 1 seed since the 1992-93 season, when the Fab Five (in their second year with the Wolverines) lost in the national championship to North Carolina. It is the third team in program history to receive a No. 1 seed.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson listens to head coach Juwan Howard against Ohio State during the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Howard, a member of that group, could have his alma mater positioned for a similarly deep run in his second year as head coach.

[ Here's Michigan basketball's NCAA tournament plan without Isaiah Livers ]

Michigan is 20-4 and won the regular season Big Ten title by going 14-3. After beginning the season unranked in the coaches poll, the Wolverines have been regarded as one of the nation's elite teams, and, with the nation's sixth-best offense and seventh-best defense, are one of three teams in the top 10 on both ends of the court, according to KenPom.com.

Michigan will have to overcome a devastating injury to Isaiah Livers. The senior forward has a stress fracture in his right foot and is out indefinitely. The second-team All-Big Ten selection is averaging 13.1 points, six rebounds and two assists; he is the team's top shooter, averaging 43.1% on five 3-pointers per game.

Making a deep run without Livers will be difficult, but the Wolverines' seeding should help.

COLUMN: How Michigan proved it still can win NCAA tournament, even without Isaiah Livers

ANALYSIS: Isaiah Livers' injury a gut punch to Michigan basketball's NCAA tournament chances

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament's East Region