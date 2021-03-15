Michigan basketball in NCAA tournament: Vegas doesn't want to see Wolverines win it all

The NCAA tournament has made enemies of Michigan basketball and Las Vegas.

Oddsmakers don't want to see the Wolverines in their glory, reporting how expensive it would be for them if U-M won it all. Sportsbook William Hill told ESPN two bettors in Illinois have placed $30,000 bets on the team.

"We've got a huge liability on Michigan," Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill U.S. director of trading, said according to the Worldwide Leader. "Michigan would be the worst result for us out of any team."

The same goes for PointsBet, NBC Sports' betting partner.

"I'd be surprised if you didn't see that across the board with Michigan being a top liability," PointsBet spokesperson Partick Eichner said. "For us they are No. 1, just ahead of Illinois and Gonzaga."

"Liability" for a sportsbook takes into account more than just money wagered, Eichner said; it's the odds, too. For example, more people may have bet on Gonzaga throughout the year, but since the team has been ranked No. 1 all season, their odds were always short, meaning smaller payouts.

Michigan started the season unranked. But after an 11-0 start that turned into a 17-1 (13-1 in Big Ten play) start, most bettors got on board.

The trends culminated in U-M being the second most popular pick at William Hill, behind Gonzaga. Illinois and Baylor come in as Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Coincidentally, the Spartans wound up in the same quadrant of the bracket, penciled for a playing in game with fellow No. 11-seed UCLA. Could you imagine the action on a Wolverines-Spartans Elite Eight game?

