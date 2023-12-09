Michigan basketball must clean up these mistakes to knock off run-and-shoot Iowa

Slow starts and inconsistency.

Those are the two main issues plaguing Michigan basketball as the Wolverines have lost five of their past six games, including their Big Ten opener at home against Indiana on Tuesday.

The early deficits, coupled with late-game mental mistakes, have sunk the Wolverines' chances during the losing skid. Against Indiana, Michigan fell behind by six in the first eight minutes before rallying to take a halftime lead. The game remained close but Michigan couldn't finish it off due to two missed free throws and a failure to get a stop down the stretch in the 78-75 loss.

“I think a lot of our stuff right now is, every individual has to look in the mirror and find a way to be better,” forward Olivier Nkamhoua said Thursday at Crisler Center. “Down the line, every single player, and the staff too, but my focus is my teammates. I’m telling everybody, ‘Take away one of your mistakes, and I know you can really take away two, three, four mistakes, all of us. Just get better.’”

The slow starts have hurt Michigan (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) during the six-game run. It trailed at halftime in the four games prior to Indiana, including a win over Stanford in the Bahamas, and trailed by double digits in the first 20 minutes against Memphis and Texas Tech.

“I think a part of it is defensive discipline," Nkamhoua said. “We come out the gates and if we give up easy buckets and let them get in a rhythm before we get in a rhythm then that kind of makes it harder for us because now we're already fighting an uphill battle.”

Acting head coach Phil Martelli said the biggest culprit keeping this team from winning recently has been consistency. He said there have been good moments in each game, but it has not been able to sustain that good play long enough over 40 minutes to win.

Free throw shooting and turnovers are two of the biggest issues offensively, according to Martelli. Michigan ranks next-to-last in the Big Ten in total turnovers (118), behind only Minnesota (129), and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.04). Michigan is shooting 67.3% from the free throw line, 11th in the conference, and had multiple misses during crucial moments in the past two losses.

“I point to turnovers, I point to pace of play," Martelli said. "We need to get back to scoring fastbreak points, putting pressure on the defense and then turning around and saying at some point, everybody on our team is going to be challenged to guard the man in front of them.”

Defensively, the Wolverines have given up an average of 76.6 points per game, 13th in the Big Ten, and rank last in opponent field goal percentage (45.1%).

“We have to address every issue and we have to improve in all of these aspects,” Martelli said. “The ones that are glaring to me are one-on-one defense and our transition offense.”

Michigan focused on these issues during practice this week while preparing for Sunday’s road game against Iowa (4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). The Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1) and are coming off consecutive losses to Purdue and Iowa State.

Head coach Fran McCaffery's squad has developed a reputation as one of the fastest-playing programs in the conference that loves to hoist 3s. Iowa leads the Big Ten in adjusted tempo, according to Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, averaging 73.1 offensive possessions per game. Iowa sits fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (34.6%), just behind Michigan.

“They don't play by pattern, Iowa,” Martelli said. “They play a really conceptual game of basketball, and they're going to put the ball in the air, they're gonna put the ball in the air quickly.”

It will be a stark contrast to Indiana, which only attempted nine 3s and methodically worked the ball into the post.

“(Indiana) came in averaging four 3s a game,” Martelli said. “We lost a Division 1 game giving up three 3s, and it does make you scratch your head. This game, (Iowa’s) intent is to have three 3s in the first minute. We have to make sure that we limit their 3-point and their transition offense.”

