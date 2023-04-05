Michigan basketball ‘in the mix’ for former five-star in transfer portal

Juwan Howard is generally quite aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal, and he already brought in one relatively big name this cycle with combo guard Nimari Burnett, a former four-star, coming aboard from Alabama via Texas Tech. Could another big name be in the mix?

Having entered the NCAA transfer portal from North Carolina, point guard Caleb Love is expected to be a hot commodity on the open market. Originally in the class of 2020, Love was rated the No. 14 prospect in the class, rated a five-star, the No. 2 point guard and the top player from the state of Missouri.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Michigan basketball is in the mix for Love, along with hometown school Mizzou.

Missouri and Michigan are among the schools in the mix for North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, per sources. https://t.co/yDw4IaHYDc https://t.co/O8iojCsgks — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2023

The point guard position is one where Michigan basketball has been particularly aggressive under Howard. After spending his first year with incumbent starter Zavier Simpson, Howard brought in Mike Smith from Columbia to lead the charge for a season. Then, in 2021-22, he relied on former Coastal Carolina point guard De’Vante Jones for a season. This past season, he nabbed Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, but Llellyn suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

In 2022-23, Love averaged 16.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Having a player of his caliber who could score would be a big boon as Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin both entered the NBA draft (though either could potentially return to the team) while star center Hunter Dickinson entered into the NCAA transfer portal.

