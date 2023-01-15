Michigan basketball makes timely second-half plays to top Northwestern, 85-78

Michigan basketball had the ball on a runout after Northwestern's attempted entry pass into the lane went awry.

Point guard Dug McDaniel corralled the loose ball and took it up the right side of the court, when out of the corner of his eye, he saw teammate Joey Baker streaking up the left. The freshman whipped a two-hand, overhand skip-pass across the court into the awaiting arms of Baker, who immediately went up with it. Cash.

The senior transfer from Duke turned to the crowd, hit the side of his head with three fingers and shuffled his way back down the court as Northwestern called a timeout in response to Michigan's 8-0 spurt that put the Wolverines ahead by seven midway through the second half.

The Wildcats made one last push to get the game back within three with less than five minutes to play, but an 11-3 Michigan run over the next three minutes proved enough for the Wolverines who never trailed again in their 85-78 win.

Kobe Bufkin had a team-high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, McDaniel scored a career high 17 points with five assists, Jett Howard added 16 points and a career-high seven assists and Hunter Dickinson had his fifth double-double of the year with 10 points and 14 rebounds to end Michigan's (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) two-game skid.

Boo Buie led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Robbie Beran with 16 for Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten).

Michigan guard Jett Howard (13) scores against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half Jan. 15, 2023.

The Wolverines shot 52% (29-of-56) against the Wildcats who entered as the No. 10 team in the nation in field goal percentage defense (37.8%). Michigan also won the battle of the glass in decided fashion, 41-28.

Michigan had two offensive rebounds in the first 25 minutes of the game and finished with 11, most of which came after Dickinson and Tarris Reed took the floor together for much of the last 10 minutes of the game.

Picking up where he left off

Michigan was hot early, torching the nets against the team that entered play No. 11 in the nation in total defense (59.3 points per game). After the two sides traded layups on their opening possessions, Howard picked up where he left off after his career night in Iowa, knocking down a corner 3-pointer.

Dickinson made a turn-around in the lane and Kobe Bufkin made a corner three of his own on the next trip down before Howard’s second long ball came two possessions later as the Wolverines opened up a nine point lead, 13-4.

On the other side of a media timeout, Bufkin made a layup off an inbound pass, then McDaniel buried a long ball from the left wing to make it 18-6 Michigan and force a Northwestern timeout.

The Wolverines were 7 of 10 (4 of 5 on 3s) from the floor while Northwestern was just 4 of 15 to this point (0 of 5 on 3s), before some uncharacteristic Michigan turnovers flipped the momentum.

Turnovers turn the tide

A Tarris Reed Jr. travel took an easy layup off the board, before Joey Baker made an errant pass and Reed again turned it over on three consecutive possessions. McDaniel would miss a long ball, Bufkin made a bad pass, Jace Howard would miss a 3-pointier off the side of the backboard and Bufkin would turn the ball over again, but it looked as if Michigan would get away with its miscues.

Despite seven consecutive empty possessions, Michigan kept its lead at 12 after a Joey Baker layup made it 20-8, however the lull proved to get Michigan out of its rhythm and give Northwestern new life.

Boo Buie hit consecutive free throws and Robbie Beran sandwiched a layup and a 3-pointer around another McDaniel long ball. Brooks Barnhizer scored four straight including a fast break slam and Chase Audige would hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Wildcats to tie the game at 27.

Beran would score then next five for the Wildcats before Barnhizer added a layup and Detroit native Julian Roeper buried a 3-pointer. In all, Northwestern ripped off a 27-10 run over an eight minute stretch from the 9:06 mark of the half to 1:15 before McDaniel scored four straight to cut the deficit to two at the half.

Dickinson-Reed lineup pays dividends

The two sides would remain within four points for the first 10 minutes of the second half, before Howard took over with his playmaking. The game was tied at 54 when Howard crashed into the lane with the ball loose on the deck.

In one motion the freshman picked it up, spun counter-clockwise and after he faked the layup, dropped a pass to Reed Jr. for the and-1 slam dunk. On the next trip down, Howard used a screen to get to the lane and after he rose for a floater, again dropped the pass off, this time for a Will Tschetter layup.

Northwestern then ripped off a quick 5-0 run to take a 59-58 lead with 9:50 to play when Tschetter picked up his fourth foul and was forced to sub out. Coach Juwan Howard called Dickinson off the bench who played alongside fellow big Tarris Reed Jr − a combination that was first employed on Thursday in Iowa.

It proved to be a deciding factor.

Bufkin opened the stretch with a layup before Dickinson buried a mid-range jumper. Dickinson then got an offensive rebound on Michigan's next trip down and earned a trip to the free-throw line. He made the first and missed the second, but Reed got the rebound off his miss. The next trip down was McDaniel's pass to Baker which made it Michigan 66-59.

After U-M extended its lead to nine, Northwestern scored six straight to make it 68-65.

From there McDaniel would throw a lob to Reed for a slam, then hit two free throws and Bufkin would bury a corner 3-pointer off a drive-and-kick from Howard to make it 75-67. Michigan struggled from the free-throw line late, but closed the game out as it finished 17-of-24 from the charity stripe on the day.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball makes 2nd-half plays to top Northwestern