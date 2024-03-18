Michigan basketball loses prized 2024 commit

Michigan basketball is about to experience some unprecedented turnover after firing head coach Juwan Howard following a program-worst 8-24 season.

The Wolverines have already lost two players on the current roster in point guard Dug McDaniel and freshman guard George Washington III to the transfer portal. Though he had intended to wait and see where the maize and blue turn in terms of a new head coach, the only commit who hadn’t signed is apparently reopening his recruitment.

Rated No. 31 according to the 247Sports Composite, 2024 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Khani Rooths — who has been pledged to Michigan basketball since November 2023 — has decided to decommit from the program, though he intends to still consider the maize and blue, depending on where the program goes in terms of head coach.

BREAKING: 2024 Top-30 recruit Khani Rooths has decommitted from Michigan, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-8 small forward says he will continue to consider the Wolverines with his recruitment now back open. The school parted ways with Juwan Howard on Friday. Story:… pic.twitter.com/D53SJNm2bA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 18, 2024

Rooths was one of three commits in the 2024 class with longtime pledge Christian Anderson and in-state star Durral Brooks both having signed, whereas Rooths had remained unsigned.

The roster dwindling, whoever Warde Manuel hires as the new head coach will have his work cut out for him when it comes to replenishing the player personnel on the team.

