Michigan basketball loses a player to the transfer portal — again

Snip-snap, snip-snap! Into the portal a player goes, out he comes, and back in he goes once again.

Such is the case for Michigan basketball sophomore guard George Washington III, who decided after Juwan Howard was fired that it was time to put his name out there and figure out his options. Fair. But Washington was intrigued by new head coach Dusty May, even attending his introductory press conference last month. It took a few weeks, but Washington rescinded his earlier invocation of ‘to the portal!’ and made the decision to return to Ann Arbor for another year.

But, weeks after that, as May has continued to build out his team through recruiting and, yes, the transfer portal, Washington decided to get back in that thing. Per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Washington is back in the portal once again.

Michigan basketball four-star freshman guard and former Class of 2023 top-100 recruit George Washington III has re-entered the transfer portal, @247Sports has learnedhttps://t.co/lOivM0VeDp https://t.co/DVN3zIXZVK pic.twitter.com/BxLGX2AGsp — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2024

The transfer portal is open just one more day and closes on May 1. It had appeared earlier on Monday that Dusty May had his team essentially set with the addition of transfer center Vlad Goldin, who took the final scholarship roster spot. But with Washington not in the fold (again), May can look again, either via recruiting (former commit Khani Rooths is still available) or to the portal.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire