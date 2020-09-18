Juwan Howard's search for his first five-star basketball recruit continues.

St. Mark's (Texas) forward Harrison Ingram, a top priority for Michigan basketball, committed to Stanford on Friday afternoon.

Ingram, ranked No. 11 overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings, also considered North Carolina, Howard, Harvard and Purdue.

It is the latest high-profile miss on the recruiting trail for Howard and his staff, who have recruited numerous blue-chip prospects since Howard was hired in May 2019.

In the previous cycle, the Wolverines lost out on five-star forward Isaiah Todd, who rescinded his commitment to Michigan to join the G-League, and five-star guard Josh Christopher, who picked Arizona State. In the 2021 class, Michigan lost out on five-star guard Jalen Warley, who had longstanding ties to assistant coach Phil Martelli but picked Florida State.

Now, Ingram becomes the latest top prospect to spurn the Wolverines.

Michigan's 2021 class is currently ranked No. 5 overall with four commitments: four-star point guard Frankie Collins, four-star wing Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian), four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball loses 5-star forward Harrison Ingram to Stanford