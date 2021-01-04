Michigan basketball looks dominant in blowout 85-66 win over Northwestern

Michigan basketball continues its rapid ascent.

The 15th-ranked Wolverines remained undefeated and atop the Big Ten standings by beating No. 22 Northwestern, 85-66.

U-M led by 14 at halftime and by as much as 29 in the second half.

It was a dominant performance from the Wolverines on both ends of the court. They averaged 1.35 points per possession before emptying the bench late in the second half and held Northwestern well below one point per possession.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks dunks against Northwestern during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Five Michigan players scored in double digits, led by Hunter Dickinson (19 points on 8-for-12 shooting). Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown scored 14 apiece.

Michigan (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is the only team undefeated in conference play.

Hard to stop U-M when it plays like this

Michigan opened the game with three careless turnovers in the first four possessions.

Then the offense woke up.

The Wolverines took the lead with a 15-4 run and never looked back.

The Wolverines tore apart Northwestern's man-to-man defense, and when the Wildcats doubled the post, Michigan utilized the 4-on-3 advantage to find an open shot elsewhere. When Northwestern switched to zone, meanwhile, the Wolverines responded with a barrage of 3s, including a stretch in which Michigan made three consecutive triples.

In the second half, Dickinson scored 11 points in the first 3:58 and displayed his shooting touch by hitting two mid-range jumpers. Dickinson had yet to show he could make a jumper — he entered the game shooting 73% on free throws, suggesting he had some distance to his shot — and his ability to do so adds another layer to an offense that no one has been able to slow this season.

Michigan's roster is filled with experienced players who are willing passers and capable shooters — and when those shots are falling as they did Sunday night, it'll be hard for any team to keep up.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner blocks a layup from Northwestern center Ryan Young during the first half at the Crisler Center on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Wagner does it all

The sophomore wing from Germany played like a star on both ends of the court. His final stat line was remarkable: 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Wagner's length and size made things difficult for Northwestern's offense; he tallied three blocks in the first half alone, including one on a jumper, and pulled down seven rebounds (two on offense).

Offensively, Wagner was assertive early, hunting his own shot and distributing to others en route to 10 points before halftime.

After averaging just 9.5 points a game on just 6.7 field-goal attempts through Michigan's first six games, Wagner has been dominant in his past three contests. He scored 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting at Nebraska and followed that up with 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting at Maryland.

Wagner has now made seven 3s over his past three games after making three combined over the first six games. As assistant coach Saddi Washington said Friday, Wagner has emerged as an elite two-way player.

Michigan's defense clamps down

On paper, this was an intriguing matchup. Northwestern features Pete Nance as a small-ball center and was shooting 41.4% on 3-pointers entering Sunday; meanwhile, the Wolverines were coming off a game in which they struggled to defend small-ball lineups; they have ceded plenty of open 3s this season (although opponents were shooting 37% from outside before Sunday).

What would Michigan do against Northwestern's smaller, quicker lineups? The Wolverines' strategy was relatively simple: Wagner guarded Nance while Dickinson guarded Robbie Beran, a stretch "4" averaging 6.4 points on 4.3 attempts per game.

Beran opened the second half with seven points and finished with 14 before fouling out — but the final score indicated that Michigan's strategy paid off.

For the most part, the Wolverines avoided forcing Dickinson to guard players out on the perimeter, and they also didn't allow many 3-point attempts. Northwestern shot just 13-for-32 in the first half and 2f-or-6 from outside. And the game was essentially over five minutes into the second half, as Dickinson established himself inside on the other end of the court.

