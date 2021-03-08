Michigan basketball limps into postseason, hoping for good news on Eli Brooks' ankle

A few days ago, Michigan basketball was jubilantly celebrating its first Big Ten regular season championship since the 2013-14 season.

Now, the Wolverines are limping into the postseason — quite literally for at least one key player.

No. 2 Michigan suffered its second loss of the week, a 70-64 defeat against Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Sunday. It was an ugly game, easily one of the worst the Wolverines have played all season, and to make matters worse, starting guard Eli Brooks left early with a left ankle injury and did not return.

While the loss itself didn't impact the conference standings and likely won't prevent Michigan from receiving a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, it still could have larger ramifications. Because as the postseason rapidly approaches, it is clear the Wolverines are not playing their best — and now, a key contributor's status is in question.

Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) defends against Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“Eli, you know he’s a warrior,” said Isaiah Livers. “Twisted his ankle, I didn’t get to see the replay but had to be bad if Eli can’t get back out there. … Hopefully we get him back in time for the tournament.”

A LOOK AHEAD: How Michigan has fared in NCAA tournament after winning Big Ten regular season

There is no question Michigan is a worse team without Brooks. Sunday's game was his 51st start over the past two seasons and he has become vital to what the Wolverines do on both ends of the court. He helps move the ball on offense and can shift over to point guard when Mike Smith isn't in the game; he is a capable 3-point shooter (36.4% entering Sunday's game) who can get into the lane and force defenses to collapse.

“No matter what, you can never prepare when you lose one of your main guys,” said Juwan Howard. “Chaundee did a good job of stepping in, Zeb had some good minutes out there as well, but we just pray that (Brooks) gets back healthy and that’s the most important thing is about his health.”

It does not seem like a coincidence that two of U-M's four worst offensive performances this season (based on points per possession) have come in games without Brooks — the Jan. 16 loss at Minnesota and Sunday's loss in East Lansing.

Story continues

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard talks to his players during action against the Michigan State Spartans Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“I think on the defensive end and the offensive end, both ends of the floor, he makes plays offensively and defensively, he’s kinda the glue guy of the team,” Smith said. “When he went down, we had to figure out another way to pick up for him. That’s kind of on both sides of the ball, not just one side of the ball.”

[ Michigan vs. Michigan State: How Juwan Howard has built an edge on Tom Izzo ]

Of course, Michigan's offense — still ranked No. 6 in adjusted efficiency after the loss — has other problems. It had Brooks on Tuesday night when it played against Illinois and averaged just 0.77 points per possession in the blowout loss.

One area of improvement: Turnovers. The Wolverines have made careless mistakes in each of the three games this past week. Franz Wagner had three turnovers alone on attempted post entry passes on Sunday. There was also a miscommunication between Hunter Dickinson and Zeb Jackson and a travel on Brandon Johns.

And when things got tough offensively, Michigan exhibited the same bad habit that it did in Tuesday's loss at Illinois by relying too much upon post play. There were long stretches when it seemed the Wolverines' only plan of attack was to feed the center down low, even if that already wasn't a particularly efficient source of offense.

Dickinson scored 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting, with several key baskets coming late as the Wolverines tried to make a comeback. MSU's big men did a good job of forcing Dickinson to catch the pass farther away from the basket before preventing him from getting much closer with his first few dribbles. That led to some wild misses in which Dickinson simply wasn't able to get close enough to the basket.

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) is looked at by a trainer after being injured during action against the Michigan State Spartans Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Wagner, meanwhile, was unusually passive on offense before a late scoring flurry brought U-M within striking distance and boosted his numbers to 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting. He was even seen limping during and after the final possession of the game, although his head coach and teammates said they had “no idea” about a potential injury after the game. Livers, meanwhile, scored nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. In many ways, the poor offensive performance seemed like an extension of Tuesday's loss to Illinois.

“I saw both teams, Illinois and Michigan State, being aggressive from start to finish,” Howard said.

There are five days before the Wolverines, who have a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, play next. They'll have to hope that Brooks can rest and recover sufficiently from his left ankle injury — and that the rest of the team can re-capture the spark that got them this far in the first place.

“I’m not into Sigmund Freud or anything like that,” Howard said. “I just know that basketball, you have to be ready to play from start to finish versus a team you won convincingly (against) in your building. And now you play in their building and a team like that, one of the things they pride themselves on is physicality. We were not as aggressive as they were.”

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball, Eli Brooks limping into Big Ten, NCAA tournaments