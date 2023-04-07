Michigan basketball lands Seton Hall transfer, Detroit native Tray Jackson

Michigan basketball's roster reconstruction continued on Friday when the Wolverines went back to the transfer portal for a former local product.

Tray Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound Detroit native, has committed to join Juwan Howard's program He's the second portal addition in the past 10 days for Howard and company, who also nabbed former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett last week.

Jackson averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15 minutes over 29 games this past season for Seton Hall.

Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (1) runs up court after a basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“I chose Michigan because It’s close to home and it means a lot for me to be able to come and play in front of my family,” Jackson told On3. “I chose Coach (Juwan) Howard because of his experience being around the game at a high level, but also the vision he has for my development on and off the court.”

SHAWN WINDSOR: Programs can change in a flash. That's what Juwan Howard needs from Michigan

If his last game at Crisler Center was any indication, he'll feel right at home on the court. Jackson scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3-for-3 from the 3-point line) when Seton Hall traveled to Ann Arbor and beat the then-No. 4 ranked Wolverines, 67-65, in November of 2021.

Jackson played at Detroit Western before going to Sunrise Christian Academy, a prep school in Kansas. There, he became a four-star recruit ranked No. 85 overall in the country and committed to Missouri. While he appeared in 28 games in his lone season in Columbia, he averaged just eight minutes and 2.7 points.

Michigan guard Caleb Houstan drives to the basket past Seton Hall's Tray Jackson during the first half on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Crisler Center.

He transferred to Seton Hall following the 2019-20 season, where he's spent the past three years. Jackson played in just three games as a sophomore, before moving to the starting lineup as a junior when he averaged 6.8 points and shot 39.5% on 86 attempts from the 3-point line.

He attempted fewer than half the amount of 3s (40) than he did the year before as his role changed and his 3-point shooting took a slight dip to 37.5%.

Michigan's roster will continue to undergo changes in the coming weeks and months, as it looks to make up for the production it loses as its three leading scorers in Hunter Dickinson (transfer portal), Jett Howard (NBA draft) and Kobe Bufkin (NBA draft) are currently penciled in to play elsewhere next season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball lands Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson (Detroit)