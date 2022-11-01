Michigan basketball lands a four-star guard for the class of 2023

An SEC player has won the Bednarik Award four of the last six years
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh talked about calling for accountability after the tunnel incident with Michigan State, finding time to enjoy and celebrate Michigan's win, and Blake Corum's Heisman candidacy.
Oklahoma was stout in the trenches, and the special teams shined in Oklahoma's win over Iowa State. Here's how each position group performed in the weekly report card. From @thatmanbryant
Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday:
Fort Valley State University lost for the second time this season after at last-second touchdown pass was overturned.
The video showed a single Michigan player being beaten and attacked by Michigan State University players in the tunnel after the game.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the Oakland Athletics made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved in an industry just shy of $11 billion in revenue this year. The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After proposing and withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood.
ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.
Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks' health status over the winter could have an impact on the depth of free agent plans.
Here's how LSU matches up with the Crimson Tide, per the advanced metrics.
The second series of The White Lotus, an acerbic satire about the holiday habits of the super-rich, starts in a similar way to the first.
Ten songs from "Midnights" top the Billboard Hot 100 this week, knocking men out of the top 10 for the first time ever.
Top photos from the #Bills' 27-17 win over the #Packers:
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Former Lakers 3-and-D wing Danny Green is not a fan of the moves the team has made over the past year and a half.
James Harden had an historic assists evening Monday night, while Tyrese Maxey kept making impressive progress in the Sixers' win over the Wizards. By Noah Levick