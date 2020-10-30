Michigan basketball lands five-star forward Caleb Houstan

It took him a few tries. But Juwan Howard has finally added a five-star recruit to Michigan basketball's 2021 recruiting class.

Caleb Houstan, one of the top prospects in the nation, committed to the Wolverines on Friday morning.

Houstan is ranked No. 8 overall and the No. 2 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A native of Mississauga, Canada, Houstan attends Montverde Academy — the same prep school that freshman guard Zeb Jackson attended in his final year of high school.

He recently announced a final four that consisted of Michigan, Alabama, Duke and Virginia. The Crimson Tide signed former AAU teammates Josh Primo and Keon Ambrose-Hilton in the 2020 cycle.

Houstan, listed at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, reclassified from the 2022 class to the 2021 class this past summer. He is regarded as one of the nation's top shooting wings.

"Has good size as a combo forward with shooting range," wrote 247Sports' Jerry Meyer. "Not overly athletic, but plays with strength and has body control. Dangerous three-point shooter. Finishes well inside the arc. Is composed with the basketball. Solid handler and passer. Strong rebounder. Comes up with points off the glass. Positional defender with versatility defensively."

The Wolverines now have five commitments in the 2021 class: Houstan, four-star point guard Frankie Collins, four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter. Michigan is most likely still looking to sign a big man in this class; after the upcoming season, the Wolverines will have only one scholarship big on the roster.

