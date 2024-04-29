Michigan basketball lands another coveted center in transfer portal

It’s been a long time coming, but Dusty May finally got his guy.

Despite it seeming like Michigan basketball was going to look a lot like Florida Atlantic, north edition, the Wolverines hadn’t gotten an influx of former Owls onto the team via the transfer portal. The only player to defect was a signee in Lorenzo Cason.

The big fish people had been waiting on is Vlad Goldin, the 7-foot-1 center, who was ranked at No. 28 overall as a recruit and No. 38 via the transfer portal according to 247Sports. It’s not clear what the holdup was as Goldin was long rumored to prefer the maize and blue but he committed, finally, to Michigan basketball on Monday morning.

NEWS: Florida Atlantic transfer Vlad Goldin has committed to Michigan, sources tell @On3sports. The 7-1 center averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. First by @wojespn.https://t.co/UFrCsJsj0r pic.twitter.com/SNjazJOtsH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 29, 2024

Michigan now has two centers in Goldin and Yale transfer Danny Wolf.

Goldin averaged 15.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds last season with FAU. Though he’s played four years, he has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire