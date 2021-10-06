Michigan basketball lands 2024 point guard Christian Anderson

Michigan basketball and coach Juwan Howard made it two verbal commitments in the span of two days Wednesday when class of 2024 point guard Christian Anderson gave a verbal pledge to the Wolverines.

Anderson is a 5-foot-8, 125-pound sophomore at The Lovett School in Atlanta. He received a scholarship offer from Michigan over the summer and visited Ann Arbor in late September. He announced his commitment on multiple social media platforms.

After Anderson's visit to Ann Arbor, U-M assistant coach Saddi Washington appears to have visited the prospect in Atlanta several days later. Anderson told the website On3 the scholarship offer from Michigan is the only one he'd received, though other schools had begun showing interest.

Anderson said he told coaches from other programs that he wasn't interested because Michigan was the desired destination.

“I chose Michigan because of the relationship I made with Coach Juwan,” Anderson told On3. “His staff is great and the school felt like a family. I really like the campus and the whole atmosphere at Michigan. They also have a great reputation, not just their sports, but their academics too. I think I fit their culture perfectly.”

Anderson is Michigan's first commitment in the class of 2024. The Wolverines have yet to receive a pledge from anyone in the class of 2023.

