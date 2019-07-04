Michigan coach Juwan Howard may have already committed an NCAA violation

It appears that Michigan coach Juwan Howard committed a minor NCAA infraction this week when discussing Franz Wagner, a current recruit and the little brother of former Wolverines standout Moritz Wagner. (AP/Carlos Osorio)

After just more than one month on the job, it appears that Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has already committed a minor NCAA violation.

Howard — who was hired in May to replace John Beilein, who left for the NBA — discussed an unsigned prospect this week while on “The Jim Rome Show,” which violates NCAA rules.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Michigan has been actively recruiting Franz Wagner, the brother of former Wolverines star and current Washington Wizards big man Moritz Wagner, though he has not yet officially signed a national letter of intent or financial aid papers. According to NCAA bylaw 13.10.2.1, coaches can’t publicly discuss the recruitment of players, whether directly or indirectly, until those papers are filed.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a Michigan athletic department spokesman said that they had “nothing to announce on a recruiting front at this time.”

“Our communication has been great,” Howard said on the show when asked about Wagner, via the Detroit Free Press. “Right now, he is he's making decisions on if he's going to play with (the German) national team to represent his country in the World Cup championship tournament. I highly recommend he does because that's a chance of a lifetime.

“At the end of the day, we've been communicating about whenever that process is over with. We'd love to have him on campus, to wear a Michigan jersey just like his brother. (And at some point to) compete for the University of Michigan and help this team in many ways possible and become a student-athlete here.”

Michigan isn’t likely to be penalized much, if at all, for this minor violation — which will likely be deemed a secondary violation. Should they self-report the violation, they may not even be punished at all.

Story continues

“Generally speaking, NCAA rules only allow for a coach to confirm that the school is recruiting a specific prospect when asked, unless that prospect has signed an official offer of admission or financial aid,” an NCAA spokesperson told MLive.

“These rules were adopted by member schools and are intended to prevent schools from engaging the general public (including passionate fan bases) to put additional pressure on prospects as they weigh all of their options about college choices.”

Wagner is currently deciding whether to play at Michigan next season or return to Alba Berlin, his German professional team. He was invited to participate in the German Under-18 training camp this week in preparation for the FIBA U18 World Cup championship next month. Howard didn’t mention any timeline for Wagner’s decision, though seemed keen on the 17-year-old playing for his national team this summer.

More from Yahoo Sports: