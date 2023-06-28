Michigan basketball insider calls Tyson Walker best shooting guard in B1G

Ant Wright is a prominent figure on Twitter, promoting and discussing Michigan basketball, but more importantly talking all things Big Ten basketball.

In his latest Twitter thread, Wright ranked the shooting guards in the Big Ten and much to the dismay of Illinois fans, Wright listed Tyson Walker at the top of the list.

Top 5 Big Ten SG Power Ranking Toughest position by far, so many underclassmen and new faces.. really had to project role + opportunity #bigten pic.twitter.com/ygqv1Bn5JR — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) June 27, 2023

