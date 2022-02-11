Michigan basketball, Hunter Dickinson pound No. 3 Purdue at home, 82-58

In this article:

Michigan basketball scored one of the biggest upsets of the season, beating Purdue, 82-58, on Thursday at home.

Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and nabbed nine rebounds and Eli Brooks added 18. Jaden Ivey had 18 to lead Purdue. The win pushes Michigan further onto the NCAA tournament bubble.

Michigan's next game is at home Saturday vs. No. 16 Ohio State.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball pounds No. 3 Purdue at home, 82-58