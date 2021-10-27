Michigan basketball: Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan named preseason All-Big Ten

Expectations continue to grow for the Michigan men's basketball team.

With a No. 6 ranking already attached to their name, Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson and freshman guard/forward Caleb Houstan were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday when the league announced its 11 selections for the 2021-22 season. Dickinson was one of five unanimous members, while Houstan was the only freshman chosen.

Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson, right, runs a drill with guard Jace Howard during media day Oct. 15, 2021 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan joined Illinois (center Kofi Cockburn, guard Andre Curbelo) and Purdue (guard Jaden Ivey, forward Trevion Williams) as the only schools with multiple players honored. Cockburn, who averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season, was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

This is the third time U-M has had two players named preseason All-Big Ten. The first duo consisted of Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose in 1993-94. The second was Mitch McGary and Glenn Robinson III in 2013-14.

MORE HOOPS: Michigan basketball's freshmen, in search of nickname, already have big roles on team

SHAWN WINDSOR: Juwan Howard more at ease than ever atop Michigan. That's bad for Big Ten foes

Houstan's inclusion is especially noteworthy. Rated the No. 10 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for 2021, Houstan becomes just the third freshman to be named preseason All-Big Ten. Romeo Langford of Indiana (2018-19) and Greg Oden of Ohio State (2006-07) are the others to receive that honor.

Michigan basketball forward Caleb Houstan is interviewed during media day Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team is as follows, with unanimous selections in all caps:

KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13. Send questions for his next U-M mailbag.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball: Dickinson, Houstan named preseason All-Big Ten