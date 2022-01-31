Michigan basketball home game vs. MSU officially rescheduled

Things didn’t go very well for Michigan basketball in East Lansing, as the Wolverines lost to rival MSU, 83-67, on Saturday afternoon. However, the two programs were supposed to have met earlier in the season, on Jan. 8, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan basketball program.

Now, the two will meet in Ann Arbor after all.

Per a team spokesperson, the Wolverines and Spartans will make up the canceled game from Jan. 8 on March 1 at Crisler Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. and will be nationally broadcast on FS1.

This comes on the heels of the postponed game against Purdue having also been rescheduled, now due to take place on Feb. 10.

