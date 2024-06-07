Michigan basketball hires KT Harrell as director of operations

New Michigan basketball coach Dusty May brought another staffer from Florida Atlantic to join him in Ann Arbor.

Michigan announced it hired KT Harrell as the Wolverines' director of basketball operations on Friday. Harrell previously worked in the same position at Florida Atlantic since 2022 as a part of May's program in Boca Raton.

"It was a joy to work with KT over the last two years (at Florida Atlantic)," May said in a statement. "His ability to connect and communicate with the players is a tremendous asset. After a standout collegiate and professional career, he is an up-and-coming young coach. We are thrilled he and his family have joined us at Michigan."

Harrell joined Florida Atlantic after he started as a graduate assistant for the program he played for, Auburn, from 2020-22. Harrell played college basketball at Virginia before transferring to Auburn, and played professionally overseas before getting into coaching. He was a part of FAU's consecutive 25-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 which resulted in a Final Four appearance and conference championship under May's guidance.

"My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to work at a prestigious institution like the University of Michigan," Harrell said in a statement. "It has been an amazing experience to work with Coach May over the past two years and to rejoin him makes me very thankful. His dedication to the game and, more importantly, his players is unmatched. I look forward to supporting him, this amazing staff, and our players in our pursuit of excellence on and off the court."

Harrell joins a newly constructed coaching staff consisting of three former FAU assistants: Drew Williamson, Kyle Church and Brandon Gilbert, former Saint Mary's coach Justin Joyner, former Georgia assistant Akeem Miskdeen and former Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr.

