Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard suspension revealed

No matter what, Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard was going to be suspended after what happened on Sunday in Madison.

The Wolverines coach has been under intense scrutiny after an open hand punch (or slap) of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. A melee ensued, which included Michigan players and Badgers exchanging blows.

All of this started when Howard’s defense was pressing, which led to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard calling a timeout — which Howard took exception to. He said he’d remember in the handshake line, which led to Gard grabbing his arm. Tensions escalated from there.

The Big Ten has reportedly reached a decision as to the length of suspension, and it appears to be five games, the rest of the regular season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel.

Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 21, 2022

While debate rages on where the fault lies, it’s a pretty good outcome for the Michigan basketball coach, given that he struck someone after the final whistle.

As far as what happens in the Big Ten Tournament and beyond is anyone’s guess.

