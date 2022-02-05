Michigan basketball hangs with Purdue, but ultimately loses on road, 82-76

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In what might be remembered as the biggest moments of his team’s season, the ball found its way to the player who has carried Michigan basketball from pillar to post.

All-American center Hunter Dickinson touched the ball just twice in the final two minutes with the Wolverines two possessions away from upsetting the No. 3 team in the country, and twice Dickinson turned it over.

The first move, a rip through, ended when Purdue forward Trevion Williams poked the ball off Dickinson’s leg and out of bounds when the Boilermakers led by four.

The second move, a drop-off pass from point guard DeVante’ Jones, inexplicably clanged off Dickinson’s hands for another costly mistake.

The surprising late-game errors for Dickinson marred an otherwise brilliant effort in which he scored 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting, dragging the Wolverines to the precipice of a season-defining win. But poor offensive execution in the closing moments sunk Michigan, 82-76, at Mackey Arena on Saturday and dropped them back to .500 in the Big Ten with five weeks remaining to save its season.

Jones (13 points) and small forward Caleb Houstan (11 points) were the only other players to reach double figures for Michigan (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten).

Jaden Iven scored 23 for No. 3 Purdue (20-3, 9-3) and Trevion Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

It was a particularly draining result for Michigan, which had weathered Purdue’s onslaught in the opening minutes of the first half, found its footing in a difficult venue and then legitimately punched back, erasing a 12-point deficit to claw within a point on more than one occasion. The moments of grittiness invigorated coach Juwan Howard, who pumped his fists and hugged assistant coach Saddi Washington on the sideline when his team forced a key defensive stop or battled for a loose ball. The Wolverines, desperate for something to kickstart the final month of their season, had positioned themselves for a chance to topple the Boilermakers.

But in a game when associate head coach Phil Martelli said U-M needed to approach flawlessness on offense, an untimely scoring drought scuttled yet another chance for a signature win. Trailing by a point fewer than four minutes into the second half, the Wolverines limped through five consecutive empty possessions that underscored this team’s penchant for inconsistency. An offensive foul on Jones, a turnover on Eli Brooks and three missed jumpers by Houstan (two) and Moussa Diabate (one).

Three measly minutes of offensive malaise enabled the Boilermakers to build a double-digit lead, exposing the porous transition defense Michigan State feasted on last weekend. The 10-0 run became a 16-4 spurt that proved enough for Purdue to ward off Michigan in the final minutes.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Martelli stressed the importance of a fluid offensive performance against Purdue. The Boilermakers entered Saturday’s game leading the country in adjusted offensive efficiency with 125.7 points scored per 100 possessions. They ranked second in effective field goal percentage at 59.2% and second in 3-point field goal percentage, with seven primary contributors shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc and an average of 41.6% as a team.

Martelli understood how unlikely it was for Michigan’s defense, ranked 98th in adjusted defensive efficiency, to stop Purdue enough that U-M could win the game on that end of the floor. For the Wolverines to win, they needed to keep pace with the Boilermakers’ offense — and that would mean finding a way to make shots from 3-point range.

When Michigan opened the game in a 2-3 zone, Purdue wasted little time carving Howard’s team apart with a drive-and-kick 3-pointer on the second possession. The Boilermakers made four of their first seven attempts from beyond the arc to build a 20-8 lead in fewer than eight minutes, threatening to run away from the Wolverines before they could settle into the game.

But settle in they did, clawing back into the game with uncharacteristically potent perimeter shooting and forcing Purdue to settle for some ill-advised attempts early in the shot clock. After beginning the game 0-for-4 from 3-point range, Michigan connected on five of its next eight attempts as Brooks, Kobe Bufkin and Brandon Johns Jr. all found the mark.

The catalyst, though, was Dickinson, who entered Saturday with six 20-point games in the last seven to increase his season average to a team-best 17.5. Dickinson sank three consecutive perimeter jumpers in the span of three minutes to silence a raucous crowd and pull Michigan within a point. Had his toe not been on the line for the first jump shot, the game would have been tied for the first time since the game began.

On an afternoon when none of his teammates reached double figures until the midway point of the second half, Dickinson kept the offense afloat in the early portions of the second half as well. He swished another deep 2-pointer during a spurt of six points in less than three minutes that pulled U-M within 45-44, at which point the Mackey Arena crowd incorporated his name into a profane chant.

Then came the 16-4 run that gave Purdue enough breathing room to survive.

