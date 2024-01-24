Michigan basketball hammered by No. 2 Purdue, 99-67

WEST LAFEYETTE, Ind. — Michigan basketball didn't even get its fans' hopes up this time.

U-M entered as a 17½-point underdog, so hopes probably shouldn't have been high facing No. 2 Purdue, even if the Boilermakers have shown a willingness to play down to their opponents this season.

But when Zach Edey, Purdue's all-everything center, reached an offensive rebound over Tarris Reed Jr. and threw down a ferocious dunk to get on the scoreboard and send the sellout Mackey Arena crowd to its feet midway through the first half, the final result really felt like a mere formality.

Sure enough, the Wolverines' hope didn't last even 20 minutes, as Purdue made its final seven shots before the break to close the final 3:21 of the first half on a 15-2 run en route to dominating a shorthanded Michigan squad, 99-67.

Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. goes after a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The defense was optional early for the Wolverines, as well, as the Boilermakers hit seven of 12 shots to open, including four of five 3-point tries, to build a double-digit lead just more than 7 minutes in. The Wolverines figured some things out and forced the Boilermakers into a 1-for-12 stretch, but that also coincided with more than 5½ minutes without a point of their own.

Edey's thunderous rebound-turned-dunk revitalized the Boilermakers; they made nine of 12 shots to go into the break with a 24-point lead, nearly doubling up the Wolverines, 49-25.

By the time, Lance Jones made his second consecutive wide-open 3-pointer, part of a personal 10-0 run in less than 3 minutes, Purdue's lead had ballooned to 27 with 13:25 to play. It got worse: After one last 8-0 spurt, the Boilermakers had the Wolverines in a season-worst 35-point hole

The Boilers' scoring was as balanced as Michigan hopes for itself: Jones set a high as a Boilermaker with 24, Edey finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Braden Smith narrowly missed his first career triple-double (11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds) and while four other players also scored at least six points.

Despite that 1-for-12 stretch, Purdue shot 51.5% (34-for-66) from the floor and 66.7% on 3s (14-for-21). Purdue could have hit triple digits, but opted to run out the clock with 3.5 seconds left.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard yells toward his team during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Michigan (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten), still without leading scorer Dug McDaniel for road games as he works through academic requirements, got valiant replacement work from Jaelin Llewellyn.

The former Princeton transfer scored eight straight points late in the first half on a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing and a slashing layup as U-M turned a 17-point deficit into 10 with 4:05 left before halftime.

His 29 minutes played were the second time he has topped 15; he set a personal high as a Wolverine with 16 points. Terrance Williams II scored 10 and Jace Howard finished with a career-high seven points.

That was about it for the positives on offense: The Wolverines shot just 33.8% (23-for-68) from the field, just 29% on 3s (9-for-31) and managed only two points in transition.

The Edey effect

With 11:52 left in the first half, Edey missed his third consecutive hook shot in the lane. That was good news for U-M. The bad news: Even without a point from the Big Ten's leading scorer, Purdue still had a 21-10 lead after a barrage of Boilermaker 3s.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is guarded by Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The first came when Purdue swung the ball around the arc and Smith drilled a shot from the corner; the next was a Jones transition 3 shortly before the first media timeout.

On the other side of the break, Smith canned a wide open look after Llewellyn had to orbit around an Edey screen. Later, Mason Gillis nailed a 3 from the top of the key — putting the Boilermakers up 11 with 12:55 to play — after a U-M help-side defender had to sag on Edey to avoid the entry pass.

Edey even impacted the Wolverines rotation, most notably when Olivier Nkamhoua picked up two fouls 1 minute apart in the first half — both on attempted box-outs of the 7-foot-4 All-American — and had to sit for 10 minutes.

He returned with 4:22 to play and had the assist that set up Llewellyn's bucket to get within 10, but Purdue's offensive surge came almost immediately after.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball away from Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Michigan meltdown

Just over 2 minutes into the second half, Edey grabbed an offensive rebound with one hand, then turned around and threw down a ferocious slam — a microcosm of the half for the Wolverines.

It came on the heels of a turnaround bucket by Edey, which came directly after a free throw following a flagrant foul, and just before he split a pair of freebies to put Purdue up 55-30; he scored the first six Purdue points after the break.

Williams, who was held scoreless in the first half, converted a pair of three-point plays early in the half for U-M, and a Nkamhoua offensive rebound and putback (his first points off the game) got U-M back within 21. It never got closer than that.

Reed fouled out with 4:14 to play and Will Tschetter fouled out with 2:33 to play.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball hammered by No. 2 Purdue, 99-67