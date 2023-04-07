Michigan basketball getting former North Carolina star Caleb Love via transfer

For the fourth consecutive season, Juwan Howard has gone to the transfer portal to grab a point guard.

However this time, it's not for a former mid-major standout stepping up to the next level. It's a proven commodity who has played on the game's grandest stage.

Caleb Love, North Carolina's star combo guard, announced he will transfer to Michigan basketball.

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

"Go rewrite your story kid," his post read on social media.

The Wolverines needed a proven scorer after losing the top three on their roster in Hunter Dickinson (transfer portal), Jett Howard (NBA draft) and Kobe Bufkin (NBA draft) and Love has proven he can do that after starting 96 games across three seasons in Chapel Hill.

The former five-star prospect led North Carolina in scoring last season with 16.7 points per game, though not too efficiently; 37.8% shooting from floor on 15 attempts per game and 29.9% from the 3-point line on 7.4 attempts per contest. He's made 200 3-pointers in three seasons at a 31.7% clip.

Love, who scored 18 points (6-of-13 from the floor), five rebounds and four assists in North Carolina's win over U-M last December in Charlotte, was the No. 4 ranked available prospect in the transfer portal per On3. Dickinson is rated No. 1.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts as Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) looks on in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center on Dec. 1, 2021.

He had 22 points (9 of 16 shooting, 4 of 7 from 3), four rebounds and four assists when he and North Carolina hammered U-M, 72-51, the year prior.

Love would presumably slide into the starting lineup next to sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel, the Wolverines' leading returning scorer at 8.1 points per game. It was the second transfer to announce he will head to Ann Arbor on Friday; former Seton Hall forward and Ypsilanti native Tray Jackson made his intentions public, too.

They will join Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett, who announced his decision on March 30.

