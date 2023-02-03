Michigan basketball gets statement win in 68-51 blowout at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Michigan basketball has been dealt some tough breaks in the 2022-23 season.

But it seemingly got a break of its own Thursday evening in Evanston where it caught Northwestern − which had to postpone two games due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team − on its fifth game in 11 nights.

The Wolverines didn't miss their chance to strike.

After falling down by three early in the second half of a game that was never outside of a five-point margin to that point, U-M ripped off an 22-4 run in just more than seven minutes of game time to pull away and roll to a 68-51 victory.

Michigan guard Jett Howard shoots a 3-pointer during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.

It's Michigan's first true road win since Dec. 9 at Minnesota. It's the team's first Quad I victory of the season. And it very well might have kept the season, and the lingering hope of an NCAA Tournament berth, alive.

Hunter Dickinson led the way with 19 points, Kobe Bufkin added 15 points and 12 rebounds − his first career double-double − Joey Baker tied his Michigan career-high with 14 points while Terrance Williams scored seven points with 10 rebounds.

Boo Buie led Northwestern with 23 points and Chase Audige scored 10 on a combined 13-for-35 shooting. Nobody else scored more than six for Northwestern.

Bench brings the juice

Both teams started the night from the floor cold. Michigan missed its first six attempts from the floor before Jett Howard canned a 3-pointer from the wing. Northwestern made just one of its first five shots, a Boo Buie 3-pointer that came after Howard's.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, right, shoots against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.

Nearly nine minutes into the game, Michigan held just a 10-8 lead after Dickinson hit consecutive buckets in the paint; he'd missed his first four attempts as U-M opened just 2-for-12 from the floor. After a Buie long ball gave the Wildcats a brief lead, Joey Baker hit a deep 3-pointer of his own to get U-M back and start a stretch of strong play from the bench.

Tarris Reed Jr. hit both of his free throw attempts with 10:27 in the half (just the second time he made both in a single trip to the line, the first time came against Arizona State on Nov. 17) then Baker got an offensive rebound which led to a trip to the free-throw line for Jace Howard who made 1 of 3 attempts.

Baker then made a slashing layup to give Michigan its largest lead of the half at 18-13 with the bench scoring eight of those points. It was just the start for what became a career night for Baker. Michigan was on a 6-0 run when he hit a 3-pointer plus the foul to give Michigan a six point lead.

Michigan guard Joey Baker grabs a rebound over Northwestern's Chase Audige during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.

The bench finished with 17 total points.

For perspective, outside of Penn State (where the bench scored 15 points, but largely because the starters sat the majority of the second half) U-M's bench scored 11 vs. Maryland, 10 vs. Minnesota and nine vs. Purdue in its prior three games.

Success on the boards

In the same way the bench production was a welcomed sight for Juwan Howard and company, so was Michigan's success on the glass.

The Wolverines got off to a 24-19 rebounding edge in the first half which included 11 offensive rebounds compared to seven for Northwestern. The problem early on, U-M didn't capitalize on its extra opportunities, scoring just four second chance points on 11 tries in the first half.

Michigan forward Terrance Williams II, top, rebounds the ball against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, left, and guard Chase Audige during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.

While Michigan would grab just three offensive rebounds in the second half, it converted at a much higher rate four more second-chance points. In total, Michigan won the rebounding battle 41-33.

The main man on the glass? Not either of the Wolverines' twin towers in Dickinson or Reed, but Kobe Bufkin. The sophomore guard grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half of the game and finished with a career-high 12.

Williams was active as well − he grabbed 10 boards, just his second time with double-digit rebounds since Dec. 21.

Defensive detail

Dickinson said after Michigan's close loss to Purdue, it's defensive issues, not offensive, that are preventing the team from winning the tight games.

On Thursday, the game was never close in the final 15 minutes because of the Wolverines' defense.

The Wildcats shot just 38% from the floor on the night and 16% on 3-pointers. All shooters not named Buie were 0-for-16 on long balls. The Wildcats were taking contested shots all night long, scoring just 15 points outside of the paint.

