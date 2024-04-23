Michigan basketball gets seventh commitment since Friday

Is seven a lucky number? Because it feels like a lucky number.

Despite there being mass exoduses from both Michigan basketball and Florida Atlantic, one would have thought that new Wolverines head coach Dusty May would have pilfered the Owls as he looks to replenish the maize and blue. That hasn’t been the case as May had gotten six commitments (five from the transfer portal) from Friday to Monday, with zero coming from Boca Raton.

However, one of his former players is now Ann Arbor-bound with the announcement 2024 Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy three-star combo guard Lorenzo Cason, who signed with FAU but got out of his NLI, has committed to Michigan basketball via the transfer portal.

NEWS: Lorenzo Cason, a former FAU signee, will follow Dusty May to Michigan and has committed to the Wolverines, he tells @On3Recruits.https://t.co/QKEz3AU0zW pic.twitter.com/MqcAz4WYrd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

Cason is rated the 35th-best combo guard and 22nd player in the state of Florida in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Of the eight incoming players to Michigan basketball and May’s new-look Wolverines, six are guards, with one forward in Alabama transfer Sam Walters and one forward in Yale transfer Danny Wolf.

The only other likely addition at this point via the portal is former FAU center Vlad Goldin.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire