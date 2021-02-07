Michigan State basketball gets needed win, but struggles with the same frustrations

EAST LANSING — Rocket Watts and Tom Izzo exchanged words on the sideline. Then Malik Hall got into his classmate. Izzo stepped between them.

Cooler heads quickly prevailed. But Michigan State basketball’s frustrations in that moment were on full display.

More turnovers and bad decisions. More ugly shots and misses. More fouls.

More importantly, less urgency from a team clinging to hope of putting together better basketball in the final two months of the regular season.

The Spartans also lacked emotion and intensity on the court beyond Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown, who helped them push through their continued deficiencies Saturday to a 66-56 win over Nebraska at Breslin Center. And it left their Hall of Fame coach merely happy to end a four-game losing streak and get a victory for the first time in more than a month.

“I did not feel we were ready to play today. And I don't know if we took for granted that they had a long layoff and we'd beaten them at their place,” Izzo said. “I thought our locker room was dead. I thought that was one of the things that really bothered me before the game even started. Individually, nobody was great. Everybody hung in there.”

Langford had 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, with four rebounds. Henry scored 16 on 6 of 14 shooting while adding six rebounds and five assists. Brown’s return from COVID-19 helped energize the Spartans with six points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, including a second-half put-back dunk and a blocked shot.

Beyond those three, MSU looked lackadaisical for long stretches and listless for others. Still, any win — no matter who they beat — comes as a massive weight off the Spartans’ minds. They avoided becoming just the second team in Izzo’s 26-year tenure to lose five straight. That 1996-97 squad also was his last to miss the NCAAs.

“We got a win, so we can take a deep breath,” said Langford, a fifth-year senior and third-year captain. “Also, at the same time, you don't want to get complacent. But you do want to enjoy the win because we haven't had a win. And so you gotta have that fine balance in how you approach it.”

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) celebrates a 3-point basket against Nebraska during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

It was the first win for MSU (9-7, 3-7 Big Ten) since beating Rutgers on Jan. 5. The Spartans’ other two league victories have come against the last-place Cornhuskers (4-8, 0-5). But the circumstances Saturday were far different than in MSU's 84-77 win Jan. 2 in Lincoln.

Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) hadn’t played in 26 days (Jan. 10 vs. Indiana) due to a COVID-19 outbreak that affected nine players, coach Fred Hoiberg, two assistant coaches, a graduate assistant and a student manager.

The Spartans experienced what Izzo has deemed “a COVID hangover” in a 67-37 blowout loss at Rutgers on Jan. 28 in their return from their own stoppage and 20 days off between games.

Against Nebraska, MSU turned the ball over a season-worst 22 times leading to 17 points for the Cornhuskers, who also had a 36-16 scoring edge in the paint. MSU shot just 39% from the field, including 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

“I didn't think we brought it today to be very honest with you,” Izzo said. “So I don't want to use the word soft, I don't want to use the word lazy, I don't want to use some other words. But we didn't bring it today with the same emotion that I think we've been practicing and playing with.”

Watts and Joey Hauser remained the two biggest enigmas on the team.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo is pleased with the team during an early timeout during the first half of the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Hauser’s two-game revival vanished as he went scoreless and fouled out after 14 minutes of play. The 6-foot-9 junior forward grabbed just one rebound and turned it over twice, including a charge that was his fifth foul.

“He's in foul trouble all the time. And some of that is his fault,” Izzo said. “I didn't think he was looking for his shot. You can't play in and out the way he played. It seems like he just attracts fouls.”

Watts continues to look for answers in many facets of his game, whether it be his tentativeness from the wing or decision-making running point guard. His five points on 2 of 5 shooting marked his 10th game in his last 11 scoring in single digits. The 6-2 sophomore guard sat for the final 11:54 after committing five turnovers in 16 minutes, finishing with three assists.

Watts’ bad pass to Mady Sissoko with a little over a minute before halftime led to the confrontation with Izzo and Hall on the sideline. That turned into a Nebraska fastbreak and dunk going the other way.

“I think it stems from just wanting to win,” Langford said. “Of course, emotions will be high with the way things have kind of been going for us. Everybody's just trying to press, and everybody's just trying to win. So you have to be able to understand, but also realize that we have to have some type of balance.

“We have to be able to listen to each other clearly. At the end of the day, we're playing a competitive sport. When you're competing, emotions are gonna get high, not even with the opposing team, but with your own team and with your coaches. I think everybody was just trying to compete tonight to the best of their ability and trying to win.”

The Spartans host Penn State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, their second of three straight games scheduled at home. And they need every win from here out, regardless of how they achieve it.

“We just want to take what we need to learn from this game and just try to be better,” Langford sad. “The goal is just to keep progressing, and to keep being consistent. Not perfect, but consistent.”

