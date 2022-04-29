Michigan basketball gets commitment from transfer guard

All eyes had been on Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, but Michigan basketball also had eyes on another.

Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn was an All-Ivy first-team player averaging 15.7 points per game in his junior season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He visited Ann Arbor over the past few days, and was set to make a decision soon after departing.

That decision has apparently been made.

Coming in at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, and hailing originally from Mono, Ontario, Canada, Llewellyn had a slew of high-end offers, including from Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Florida, and Tennessee, but he opted for the Princeton Tigers. Turns out, he’ll play in the Power Five after all, as he’s reportedly committed to Michigan basketball.

Source: Coveted Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn will be committing to play for Juwan Howard at Michigan. Llewellyn was a First Team All-Ivy player and averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2022

Llewellyn is thought of as a combo guard, so he could fill the role left by Eli Brooks now that he’s departed. Considering the COVID year of 2020, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

