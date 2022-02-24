Michigan basketball gets big game from Caleb Houstan in 71-62 win over Rutgers

The lights in Crisler Center were extinguished after the announcer completed the Rutgers starting lineup, as always, moments before tipoff. The same hype video Michigan basketball has used all season flashed across the video screen as the same vocal cadence introduced the Wolverines for the first time since their brawl with Wisconsin over the weekend.

When the moment arrived for coach Juwan Howard’s name to be called, for his picture to be flashed on the screen at center court in what usually triggers a warmhearted round of applause, there was a noteworthy omission. Assistant coaches Howard Eisley and Saddi Washington heard their names called, as did associate head coach Phil Martelli, who will run the show for the remainder of the regular season while Howard serves his five-game suspension. But the man who incited a skirmish by striking another coach in the face was excluded altogether.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks against Rutgers during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

It made for an unusual evening in Ann Arbor, one in which swaths of seats remained empty as U-M hovers on the NCAA tournament bubble. Nobody knew exactly what to expect from the Wolverines, whose season could have crumpled with two players suspended and the head coach barred from setting foot in university facilities. Nobody knew whether they would fight or fold.

The answer was one of resounding encouragement as Michigan pulled away from a scrappy Rutgers team for another crucial entry on the postseason resume. A two-point game at the half ballooned into a 14-point lead fueled by balanced scoring, unwavering effort and a desire to salvage this irregular season. A 71-62 win over the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a fourth win in their past six games.

Freshman Caleb Houstan led the way with 21 points on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson (16 points), DeVante’ Jones (14 points) and Eli Brooks (11 points) supplied most of the rest in a game U-M never trailed after the opening minute.

Yet things felt strange from the start. While Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II were permitted to sit on the bench with their teammates while serving a one-game suspension, Howard cannot until his punishment is completed. He’ll be forced to watch his team on television for the next two weeks, like so many other Michigan fans.

And there’s a good chance Howard was pleased with the initial response from the Wolverines, who carried a level of competitiveness reflecting how much there is to play for during the next two weeks. In Rutgers, they faced one of the most rugged teams in the Big Ten, a group known for substituting physicality at times when the Scarlet Knights might have deficiencies in pure skill. And U-M answered the call, as did Brandon Johns Jr.

Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli watches a play against Rutgers during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

What Johns lacked in consistency he made up for with effort — battling for rebounds, fighting for tapouts and diving on the floor to secure a steal early in the second half. His hustle plays largely offset three turnovers in 20 minutes, with just two points.

Instead, the scoring was supplied by a quartet many expected to carry the team when preseason expectations soared and U-M was picked to win the Big Ten: Dickinson, Brooks, Jones and Houstan, the highest-rated player in the No. 3 recruiting class in the country.

Houstan regained his shooting touch by shooting 55.6% from 3-point range following three consecutive subpar showings beyond the arc. His perimeter scoring widened the driving lanes for Jones, who repeatedly wriggled through defenders for difficult layups, and carved out more space for Dickinson, who was defended one on one by center Clifford Omoruyi most of the evening.

Michigan forward Caleb Houstan (22) dribbles against Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Brooks steadied the Wolverines with timely mid-range jumpers in moments when the offense began to stall and punctuated the game with a late 3-pointer that evoked a rousing cheer from the faithful crowd.

One game down, four to go.

