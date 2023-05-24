Michigan basketball’s Gavitt Games opponent is revealed

What the Michigan basketball roster will look like in 2023-24 is still a blur and who the Wolverines will face is still unkown other than the home and away Big Ten slate.

But we do know who the Wolverines will face in the annual Gavitt Games. The Big Ten and Big East pair up for the Gavitt Games which began back in 2015. Since this little two-conference tournament only features half the teams each season, the Wolverines did not participate in 2022.

According to Jon Rothstein, Michigan will take on the St. John’s Red Storm in 2023. The Wolverines will travel to take on the Red Storm and the game adds some intrigue since Rick Pitino took over as the head coach for St. John’s starting this upcoming season.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources. Xavier at Purdue

Marquette at Illinois

Michigan at St. John's

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan St

Iowa at Creighton

Wisconsin at Providence

Georgetown at Rutgershttps://t.co/m8mcWHwukJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2023

Michigan is 1-4 all-time against St. John’s. The last time the two teams squared off was back in 2000 when the Red Storm took down the Wolverines, 97-83.

Neither Michigan or St. John’s made the NCAA Tournament last year.

