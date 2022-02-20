Michigan basketball game vs. Wisconsin ends in a fight

Juwan Howard wasn’t happy that Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called a time out with less than 30 seconds left up 16. And when he belatedly entered the handshake line at the end of the game, Howard let Gard know. Gard clearly had words for the Michigan basketball head coach, and Howard got heated and had to be separated.

From there, Howard either threw an open-handed punch or went to grab a Wisconsin assistant, which ensued both teams getting after each other, with several Wolverines throwing punches including Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate.

No doubt there will be multiple suspensions coming for players as well as head coach Juwan Howard in an embarrassing scene in Madison.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Regardless of what is a perceived lack of sportsmanship, you cannot act in-kind — which, this was an escalation. Defend your team, sure, but this was not the way to act.

List