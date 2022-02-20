Game thread: Michigan loses to Wisconsin, 77-63
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan WolverinesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Wisconsin BadgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
UPDATE: Michigan basketball was no match for Wisconsin, losing 77-63, but after the game Juwan Howard threw a punch and a brawl ensued. Read more.
Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4)
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
TV: CBS.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Want more Wolverines news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android!
THE GAME: Michigan basketball vs. Wisconsin: Scouting report, prediction
Game notes: This is the lone matchup between the schools this season. Badgers star sophomore guard Johnny Davis — a projected top 10 NBA draft pick this summer — leads the team with 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 17.9 points on 56.3% shooting and 8.3 rebounds.
LAST TIME OUT: Michigan still learning to win by navigating Juwan Howard's teachable moments
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread: Michigan loses to Wisconsin, 77-63