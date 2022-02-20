UPDATE: Michigan basketball was no match for Wisconsin, losing 77-63, but after the game Juwan Howard threw a punch and a brawl ensued. Read more.

Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Want more Wolverines news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android!

• Box score

THE GAME: Michigan basketball vs. Wisconsin: Scouting report, prediction

Game notes: This is the lone matchup between the schools this season. Badgers star sophomore guard Johnny Davis — a projected top 10 NBA draft pick this summer — leads the team with 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 17.9 points on 56.3% shooting and 8.3 rebounds.

LAST TIME OUT: Michigan still learning to win by navigating Juwan Howard's teachable moments

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread: Michigan loses to Wisconsin, 77-63