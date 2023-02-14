Michigan basketball game vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: This is the first of two meetings in 13 days between the Wolverines and Badgers, the return game coming Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in Ann Arbor. Wisconsin has lost eight of its past 11 games, after starting conference play 3-0. Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, one of four Badgers scoring in double digits, leads the them in scoring at 13.2 points per game, and shoots 45.8% on 3-pointers (54-for-118).

