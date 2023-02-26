Michigan wins 87-79 in OT over Wisconsin: Game thread replay

Editor's note: Read our instant reaction and takeaways from Michigan's stunning overtime win over Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 8-9)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 5½.

• Box score

Game notes: Every game matters when on the NCAA tournament bubble and here comes another one. Wisconsin won the first meeting Feb. 14, 64-59. Freshman guard Connor Essegian scored a game-high 23 points for the Badgers in that game; Kobe Bufkin led the Wolverines with 21 points. For the season, sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 12.4 points per game and 2.9 assists. Three others average at least 11 points.

Live updates

