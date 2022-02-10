Michigan basketball game vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Time, TV channel, more info

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Michigan Wolverines (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3)

When: 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: Michigan enters off a 58-57 win over Penn State on Tuesday. Purdue beat No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday, 84-68. ... The Boilermakers edged the Wolverines on Saturday in West Lafayette, 82-76, led by star guard Jaden Ivey's 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Michigan's Hunter Dickinson had 28 points. Read our game prediction for the rematch. ... Michigan will continue its packed week when it hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

THE GAME: Michigan's poor defense faces gigantic challenge in daunting final stretch

ANALYSIS: Big Ten basketball NCAA watch: Wolverines drift closer to NIT

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. Purdue: Time, TV channel

