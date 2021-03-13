Michigan basketball game vs. Ohio State in Big Ten tournament: Time, TV channel, game info

No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (19-3) vs. No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (16-12)

When: 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: The 2021 Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

• Box score

Game notes: Maryland outclassed Michigan State on Thursday in the second round, 68-57. Michigan is 2-0 against the Terrapins this season, winning 84-73 on the road Dec. 31 and 87-63 at home Jan. 19. ... Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averages 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

THE COACH: Juwan Howard's 'superb' development has Michigan primed for postseason run

THE MVP: Why absence of Eli Brooks stings Michigan worse than any other player

[ Want more U-M news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Live update

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball vs. Ohio State, Big Ten tournament: Time, TV, info