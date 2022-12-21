Michigan basketball game vs. North Carolina: Time, TV channel, more info

What: Jumpman Invitational.

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Spectrum Center, Charlotte.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Tar Heels by 5½ (odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook).

• Box score

READ MORE:Michigan basketball desperate for marquee win vs. North Carolina: Scouting report, prediction

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. North Carolina: Time, TV channel info